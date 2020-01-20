MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Maria Sharapova hasn’t won a tournament since 2017, and her ranking slipped to 136th by the end of last year.
After a 6-3, 6-4 loss to 19th-seeded Donna Vekic at the Australian Open, former No. 1-ranked Sharapova is on a run of three first-round exits at Grand Slam events.
The five-time major winner got into the main draw at Melbourne Park via a wild card granted by organizers, helped by the fact she won the 2008 title here. Drawing Vekic in the first round was tough.
The 32-year-old Russian has had a series of right shoulder injuries and also served a 15-month suspension for a positive doping test to meldonium. Since her return from the suspension, her best showing at a major has been the quarterfinals at the 2018 French Open.
She wasn’t making any excuses.
“I mean, I think I’m not the only one — I can speak about my struggles and the things that I’ve gone through with my shoulder, but it’s not really in my character to,” Sharapova said.
She reached the fourth round in Australia last year, and her profile means she still gets a spot on center court. It was only Vekic’s second time on Rod Laver Arena.
“I always enjoy the big stages,” Vekic said. “I’m happy to leave with a win this time.”
Johanna Konta, a 2016 Australian Open semifinalist, lost her first-round match to Ons Jabeur 6-4, 6-2. It was only her second match since she lost in the quarterfinals of last year’s U.S. Open because of a tendinitis-related problem in her right knee.
Second-seeded Karolina Pliskova beat Kristina Mladenovic 6-1, 7-5 and sixth-seeded Belinda Bencic advanced 6-3, 7-5 over Anna Karolina Schmiedlova.
In a men’s match suspended a day earlier, 18-year-old Jannik Sinner completed a 7-6 (2), 6-2, 6-4 win over Australian qualifier Max Purcell, 2018 Australian Open finalist Marin Cilic beat Corentin Moutet 6-3, 6-2, 6-4.
No. 12-seeded Fabio Fognini lost the first two sets Monday against Reilly Opelka but rallied Tuesday to win 3-6, 6-7 (3), 6-4, 6-3 7-6 (5), including the 10-point tiebreaker in the final set. Milos Raonic returned to play two games to finish off Lorenzo Giustino 6-2, 6-1, 6-3.
Sinner, the Next Gen ATP Finals champion, only had to win two games on Day 2 to complete his first match win at a Grand Slam event.
“I was up in the score, so it was a little bit easier for me,” Sinner said of the suspension. “Obviously I wanted to finish yesterday. We waited here till 8 p.m., so it’s been a long day yesterday for me, for every player.”
Top-ranked Rafael Nadal was playing his first-round match against Hugo Dellien. Only one of Nadal’s 19 Grand Slam singles titles have come at the Australian Open — in 2009— and he lost last year’s final to Novak Djokovic.
