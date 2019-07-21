BULLHEAD CITY — The Barracudas brought less than 50% of their team to Cottonwood, Ariz., and the Bullhead City swimmers came up short at the Valley Verde Invitational on Saturday.
“Cottonwood won, but I didn’t get their score written down,” said Barracudas assistant coach Hylie Barton by email. “They beat us with their numbers, since it was a home meet for them. They probably had three times as many swimmers as we did.”
The BHC squad was among seven teams. Cottonwood, Needles, Payson, Sedona, Flagstaff, Prescott Valley, and the host Cottonwood team.
The BHC coaching staff took 41 swimmers to the invite.
“Kingzsten Bristol, (11-12 boys) was on fire, dropping time and winning races,” Barton said. “Our 13-14 medley relay, Rachel Barton, Aiden Mitchell, Mary Hessom, and Renaldo Fernandez, dominated and easily took first place.
“Overall our relays were amazing.”
Some first-year Barracuda swimmers had great time drops, including Victoria Kincaid, 9-10 girls, Nathaniel Villarreal, 11-12 boys, and Joie Leslie, 11-12 girls.
Marissa Bristol, 11-12 girls, “also stood out for her smooth strokes and strong time drops,” Barton said. Emily Hamilton, 11-12 girls, “had an awesome meet.”
