MOHAVE VALLEY — River Valley was the scene of a hardwood showdown between Mohave Accelerated Learning Center Lady Patriots and the host Dust Devils.
Lo and behold, the short-handed squad whose top scorer was nursing a cold prevailed with unexpected ease, as Brooke Zozaya and company pulled away from MALC, 60-50.
Coach Gary Morrow’s team, which had the usual half-dozen suiting up, managed to earn its second overall win. Neil Sherrill’s visitors couldn’t convert enough opportunities in the paint and dropped to 8-7.
The undersized and depleted Lady Devils showed the heart of a lion while defending their home court.
“We took care of the ball,” said Morrow, noting that MALC tried a box-and-one defense plus man-to-man coverage on Zozaya.
For the first 10 minutes, the game was generally even with both teams converting from long range. Toward the end of the first frame, Gonzalez gave the hosts a short-lived 15-14 lead — until Natali Handlin nailed a 3-pointer as the buzzer sounded.
In the next quarter, Zozaya ran all over the court, but Natali Sainz and the aptly named Handlin propelled MALC to another lead. That’s when Rachelle Alamilla drained an outside shot for a 27-26 advantage.
As the second half progressed, so did River Valley’s offense. On the rare occasions that Zozaya took a breather, Lexus Anderson and Veronica Gonzalez simultaneously took shots and control of the contest.
“I did it for Kobe (Bryant),” said Anderson, in reference to the NBA legend who perished in a helicopter crash Sunday.
Said Morrow: “Anderson had the game of her life, and Gonzalez did too.”
Aaliyah Burshia was among those who helped the Lady Devils widen the gap. Late in the third when Zozaya stole the ball and popped another layup, MALC’s deficit had ballooned to 11.
Even when the circumstances looked ominous for River Valley — for a few minutes, they had only four players on court — the team stood its ground. The boisterous pro-Patriots crowd couldn’t deter the Lady Devils’ sharpshooters.
In the waning moments, an inside feed to wide-open Bradyn Cunningham raised River Valley’s tally to 60 and sealed the deal.
River Valley travels to Kingman today, while MALC pays a visit to Anthem.
