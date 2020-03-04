PHOENIX (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 33 points, Kyle Lowry added 28 and the Toronto Raptors rallied in the second half for a 123-114 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night.
Toronto snapped a three-game losing streak, which was tied for its longest of the season. Norman Powell added 26 points while Chris Boucher gave the Raptors crucial production off the bench, finishing with 19 points and 15 rebounds.
Boucher scored 19 of the team’s 20 bench points.
Devin Booker led Phoenix with 22 points while rookie Cameron Johnson had a career-high 21.
The Raptors trailed by 17 points at one point during the second quarter, but rallied to pull within 68-61 at halftime.
