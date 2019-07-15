Bullhead City, AZ (86442)

Today

Sunny skies with gusty winds developing later in the day. High around 115F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 83F. S winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.