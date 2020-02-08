BULLHEAD CITY — There wasn’t much to smile about for Mohave High School basketball fans Friday night at the House of Thunder.
The Lady Thunderbirds’ effort and determination were always on display, even if the results weren’t.
The upshot was a 50-28 defeat at the hands of Lee Williams of Kingman — an outcome that dropped Mohave’s overall record to 8-9 while lifting that of Lee Williams to the same mark.
Right out of the gate, the Lady Vols looked like they meant business, barnstorming to an 11-0 advantage before Alyssa Heath’s layup put Mohave on the board.
By the middle of quarter two, the hosts fell behind 19-5 as Heath had accounted for all of the Lady T-birds’ points.
The Lady T-birds refused to cave in, working their way to within eight points before a Lady Vols’ 3-pointer restored order for the visitors.
After Kylee Heath sank a 3 or her own, baskets proved difficult to come by. As the third quarter expired, the Lady Thunderbirds found themselves on the wrong end of a 34-18 score.
A botched fast-break opportunity, a free throw that wouldn’t go down, a putback that danced around the rim but wouldn’t fall — those missed chances essentially summed up Mohave’s evening.
At the onset of the fourth quarter, Alma Castillo and Jonni Johnson supplied buckets to provide hope, but it would be short-lived.
Mohave, which has lost six of its last seven games, wraps up its season Tuesday at home against Prescott.
