BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High School Lady T-birds got off to a slow start in Tuesday night’s basketball game against Coconino High School.
They never fully recovered.
Coconino surged to a 10-point lead in the first quarter and cruised to a 48-28 triumph over MHS at the House of Thunder on the Mohave campus.
The T-birds, now 4-3 on the season, scored only two points in the first quarter — a basket by sophomore Alyssa Heath — and found themselves down 12-2 after eight minutes.
The Panthers, improving to 7-3, outscored Mohave 15-5 in the second period for a commanding 27-7 halftime lead. Heath, who finished with a game-high 17 points, had all seven of the T-birds points in the first half.
Mohave’s offense was more effective after halftime — the Lady T-birds scored 21 points but so did the Panthers, whose lead never was in jeopardy.
Kiana Manuelito led the Panthers with 17 points, all in the first three quarters of action. Mahala Long added 11 points and Charity Saganev scored all eight of her points in the fourth quarter.
Hannah Burgess had five points for Mohave while Reena Ibrahim, Kylee Heath and Jonni Johnson had two each.
The T-birds return to action Friday night at Cottonwood, Arizona, against Mingus Union High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.