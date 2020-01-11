BULLHEAD CITY — A slow start offensively put the Mohave High School boys basketball team in a hole it never escaped from on Friday night in a 50-30 loss to the Bradshaw Mountain Bears.
“Obviously, the slow start didn’t help,” said Mohave coach Kyle Morse after the game at the House of Thunder on the MHS campus.
Some of it was the Bears’ doing; some of it was self-inflicted.
With 6-foot-7 junior center Nathan Summit dominating the inside at both ends, the Bears surged to a 29-9 halftime lead. While Summit supplied the muscle inside, 6-foot guard Tripp Nestor applied the splash from the outside.
Each finished with 14 points for the game and each had 10 in the first half, when the Bears took conrol.
Mohave, with no player over 6-3, couldn’t match up with Summit or 6-6 senior T.J. Stegall, meaning the T-birds were limited to one shot on most of their possessions and found few openings close to the basket. And few of those shots fell. Mohave made only four field goals in the first half and just 10 for the game; six of them were 3-pointers.
Morse said the T-birds have to counter their lack of size with quickness at both ends of the floor. But that quickness isn’t much of an advantage if the shots don’t go in.
“We have to make shots,” he said. “Unfortunately, it’s hit or miss. We live and die by it.”
Alonzo Flores led Mohave with nine points — on three 3-pointers in the second half — while Marc Hightower scored eight points and Chris Jacques added six.
The loss dropped the T-birds to 6-10. They traveled to Cottonwood, Arizona, on Saturday night to face Mingus Union.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.