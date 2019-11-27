NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Paul Stastny’s 700th career point was certainly dramatic.
Max Pacioretty tied the game with less than a second left in regulation and Stastny scored at 1:52 of overtime to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 4-3 comeback victory over the Nashville Predators on Wednesday night.
Mark Stone, Reilly Smith and Pacioretty each had a goal and an assist for Vegas, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Malcolm Subban made 31 saves for his first win of the season.
Mikael Granlund and Matt Duchene both contributed a goal and an assist for Nashville. Ryan Ellis also scored and Roman Josi added two assists.
In overtime, Nate Schmidt intercepted Calle Jarnkrok’s pass attempt and went in on a 2-on-0 break on Predators goalie Juuse Saros. Schmidt fed a cross-ice pass to Stastny, who buried a one-timer for the winner.
The goal was Stastny’s 700th NHL point. He and his father, Peter, are the third father-son duo to each have at least 700 points, joining the Hulls and the Howes.
