BULLHEAD CITY — Hayden Williams is entering his junior year at Mohave High School, excited to continue his successful high school career and move closer to his goal of playing college basketball.
Williams received co-MVP honors for the Thunderbirds’ freshmen basketball team during the 2018-19 season and was one of two sophomores to earn a spot on the varsity squad last year. He also plays basketball for Colorado River Voltage, an AAU travel team, during the off-season. AAU tournaments are canceled due to COVID-19, but that hasn’t deterred Williams from having a productive off-season.
“I miss the team play, but there is plenty of individual work to do,” said Williams. “Over the summer, I have worked on my shot, my handles, my strength and conditioning. I also attended an intensive, three-day basketball camp last month which helped me hone my skills.”
Williams hopes to play college basketball in a couple of years. He uses the services of a recruiting agency and already has received some interest from NCAA and NAIA schools. “I hope I can continue playing the game that I love and pursue a career in business and sports management,” he said.
Many of his accomplishments are earned outside the gym. Williams is an honors student who maintains a 3.85 GPA and is the MHS Class of 2022 Student Council vice president. He recently was the first MHS student ever appointed to the Arizona Association of Student Councils Executive Board as Region 6 Representative.
“Serving as Region 6 Representative is an opportunity to bring well-deserved recognition to Mohave High and Bullhead City. I had a lot of support from my family, friends, fellow classmates, coaches and teachers in reaching this goal, and I do not take it for granted. I just want to do the best job possible, and I’m sure my work will reflect that,” Williams said.
Like most students and families, he is not sure what the upcoming school year will look like. But that doesn’t deter his focus or his faith that things will work out.
“I hope things get back to normal soon,” Williams said. “I look forward to being on campus with my friends and representing Mohave High School on the basketball court. No matter what the future holds, I will continue to push myself to be the best student, athlete and citizen I can be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.