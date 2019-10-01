WASHINGTON (AP) — The Connecticut Sun know they’ll get to play two games at home. The Washington Mystics hope to have Elena Delle Donne back for both of them.
Jonquel Jones scored 32 points and grabbed 18 rebounds, and the Sun took advantage of Delle Donne’s early injury exit to beat the Mystics 99-87 in Game 2 of the WNBA Finals on Tuesday night and even the series.
“This was our goal, to steal a win on their floor,” said Sun guard Jasmine Thomas.
Alyssa Thomas added 21 points and and Courtney Williams had 22 points for the Sun, who dominated the paint after the 6-foot-5 Delle Donne departed in the first quarter with back spasms.
The recently crowned league MVP, who averaged 19.5 points and 8.2 rebounds this season, will have an MRI today.
Connecticut outrebounded Washington 41-27 overall and 17-6 on the offensive glass. Jones, who didn’t have an offensive board in the first game, had a WNBA Finals record nine. She also only took eight shots in the series opener, which Connecticut lost 95-86.
Emma Meeseman scored 22 points off the bench after replacing Delle Donne in the first quarter.
