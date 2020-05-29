BULLHEAD CITY — The City of Bullhead City has given the go-ahead for the BHC Barracudas swim team to start practicing Monday, June 8.
Before that date, coach Ed Catalfamo had to submit a mitigation plan to comply with the COVID-19 phasing for all registered swimmers.
“The season will look much different this year,” Catalfamo stated in a news release. “We will not be able to have any June meets for sure, but we will try to have at minimum a team competition in late July, if we are allowed to by the city and state.”
Registration for this season, with limited availability, was completed earlier this week.
The summer fee for Barracudas, comprising participants who are 18 years old and younger, was reduced to $80 due to the coronavirus.
Swimsuits will not be provided this season but are available for purchase online at www.teamunify.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.