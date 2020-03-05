LAKE HAVASU CITY — The Mohave High School varsity boys and girls were scheduled to participate in Wednesday’s track and field event at Lake Havasu High School.
Results were not available at press time for today’s edition of the Mohave Valley Daily News.
On Feb. 26 at Lake Havasu City, the Mohave High Thunderbirds varsity boys and girls both finished third overall.
Among the Lady T-birds, Alyssa Heath finished second in the 100 meters and Savanna Tafoya came in fifth. In the 200 and 400 meters races, Heath earned first-place honors. Mohave’s Isabella Dzieglo placed third in the 800 meters.
In the discus toss, Mohave’s Danitza Ruezga placed first, Alexia Roa was third and Hannah Payne finished ninth.
In the boys 100 meters, three Thunderbirds finished in the top 20: Gabe Garcia, Nicholas Cabanillas and Isak Gomez.
Cabanillas placed first in the 200 meters, while Garcia came in sixth and Gomez finished 10th. In the 400 meters, Cabanillas finished first again, as teammate Jaime Lozoya placed fourth. Lozoya, meanwhile, captured first in the 800 meters and Caleb Riggs came in 10th.
For the shot put, Mohave’s Kainoa Smith was fourth and Garrett Martinez ended up seventh. In the discus competition, Thomas Nunn placed third, while teammates Garrett Martinez and Smith were eighth and ninth, respectively.
