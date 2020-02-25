BULLHEAD CITY — Rex Roediger wants his Mohave High School players to behave properly, whether they’re wearing baseball uniforms or not.
“Each year, we have the opportunity to improve our skills,” the Thunderbirds varsity head coach said Tuesday. “However, besides continuing our work on the field, I expect the players to grow off the field as well.”
Roediger, who served as junior varsity coach last season, marks his debut as Mohave’s varsity bench boss Friday against rival River Valley.
The team’s roster is studded with a quartet of seniors: Brayden Jones, Brandon Lopez, Juan Posada Delacruz and Cameron Valdivia.
Jones, a starting pitcher and shortstop, along with Lopez — who wears three hats as a pitcher, center fielder and shortstop — are expected to lead the T-birds’ resurgence following a 10-15 overall record in 2019.
During Monday’s practice, assistant coach Todd Jones said the keys to success will be speed atop the lineup, strong pitching and aggressive base-running.
“We’ll take every 90 feet anyone gives us,” he said while watching fellow assistant Ray Burger conduct fielding exercises.
Among the squad’s additional upperclassmen are three returning juniors: catcher Rex Roediger III, center fielder Conner Dubois and Alex Cotter, who splits time at catcher and third base.
The Thunderbirds’ foundation lies in its slew of sophomores: Mike Pantos (third baseman, outfielder and pitcher); Devin McDaniel (second baseman, pitcher); Eduardo Ruiz (first baseman); River Borland (second baseman); Anthony Gallardo (first baseman); Dylan Crandall (second baseman and relief pitcher); and Yahir Acero (left fielder).
Although coach Roediger downplayed employing a specific strategy, he said he won’t tolerate laziness.
“I expect my players to give 100% effort during practice as well as games,” he said. “I’m always telling my players, ‘Practice how you play.’ I think that hard work is what makes a great team.”
If the T-birds are to persevere on the diamond, Roediger said, they’ll need to roll up their sleeves and earn it.
“I believe no matter how great you are, there will always be someone else out there that’s even better. Someone out there working harder, which means we should be working harder,” he explained. “I think coming into every game ready to face our biggest opponent is the only mentality to have. We will always be ready to give our all and walk off with our heads high, regardless of outcome.”
The coach surmised MHS’ upcoming campaign by echoing his initial point.
“High school is just a small chapter for these guys, and I expect them to represent our school and city with class,” he said. “I would really like to make us the team that our opponents both respect and fear.”
