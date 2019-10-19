PRESCOTT — Dellinger Boyd passed for five touchdowns and ran for another as the Prescott High School Badgers routed the Mohave High School T-birds 56-0 Friday night.
Boyd, Prescott’s senior quarterback, opened the scoring with a touchdown run about a minute into the 4A Grand Canyon section game.
By the time the first quarter was over, the Badgers had a commanding 28-0 lead. It was 42-0 at halftime. The Badgers scored once in each of the final two quarters while preserving the shutout.
Aaron Greene’s recovery of a Mohave fumble set up Prescott’s second score – and Boyd’s first touchdown of the night – four minutes into the game.
Already leading 21-0 late in the first quarter, the Badgers stopped the T-birds on a fourth-down play inside the Prescott 30, then drove 76 yards in a march capped by Boyd’s 3-yard touchdown pass on fourth and goal.
Boyd threw two more touchdown passes in the second quarter to push the lead to 42-0 and his fifth made it 49-0 five minutes into the second half.
The Badgers scored on their first six possessions and on seven of their first eight.
Prescott improved to 5-3 overall 3-1 in Grand Canyon play. Mohave dropped to 3-5 overall and 2-2 in the section.
The T-birds return to action Friday, hosting Bradshaw Mountain at 7 p.m. at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse.
Bradshaw Mountain improved to 4-5 overall with a 64-7 win over Mingus Union on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.