BULLHEAD CITY — Third and fourth downs proved to be nemeses Friday night for the Mohave High football team.
Backup quarterback Josh Grant bombed away on those downs for three of his five touchdown passes as Prescott Valley Bradshaw Mountain outlasted the host T-birds 55-28.
Grant also had a rushing touchdown.
Junior Dylan Barela scored three touchdowns for Mohave.
“It was a tale of two halves,” T-birds Coach Rudy Olvera said after the game. Bradshaw Mountain got out to a 27-0 halftime lead, and MHS matched the Bears score for score after the break.
“I thought our boys played phenomenal in the second half,” he said. “I told our boys to make some good film for us, and I think they did that.”
MHS started the game with a long drive, getting as far as the Bears’ 3-yard line before penalties and a bad snap pushed the ball back to the 31. The drive ended with a blocked field goal.
“Sometimes youth shows its ugly head,” Olvera said. “We’re a young team, but in that situation, we’ve got to capitalize.”
The Bears responded with a 62-yard touchdown pass (on third down) from Moises Hernandez to Ismael Solano that made it 6-0.
Hernandez was knocked out of the game in the second quarter, and Bradshaw Mountain Coach Chuck Moller had to adjust.
“We probably planned on running the ball more than we did,” he said. “It ended up being more of a pass-fest.”
Grant threw touchdown passes to Alex Cabral and Solano in the quarter, with the Bears scoring on a blocked punt in between.
MHS started the second half giving up a lot of yards, but no points, thanks to a goal-line stand. Junior Ryan Porter then ran 58 yards from the T-birds’ 1-yard line to set up Barela’s 13-yard scoring run.
With 7:51 left in the third quarter, Mohave trailed 27-7.
Bradshaw Mountain converted a fourth down on its next drive, which ended with Grant’s 2-yard scoring run.
Porter, who gained a caeer-high 272 yards on 33 carries, answered with 1:39 left in the quarter; his 9-yard run made it 34-14.
Grant threw a 31-yard TD pass to Cabral late in the third quarter.
Barela scored on a 17-yard run with 8:22 left in the game, making it 41-21.
On the next Bears possession, Grant struck again, hitting Cabral for a 28-yard score on fourth-and-4.
When the T-birds couldn’t convert a fourth-down, Grant quickly made them pay, running left and throwing across his body, connecting with Cabral for a 66-yard TD that made it 55-21.
Mohave answered again, with Barela scoring on a 15-yard run.
Barela, who ran for 102 yards on seven carries, said his scores were the result of good blocking.
“I just wait until my number is called and go hard for the guys next to me,” he said.
Olvera said Barela’s style complements the track speed that Porter brings to the T-birds’ running game.
“Dylan’s electric,” he said. “We know that he can make plays when he has the ball in his hands.”
Mohave (3-6, 2-3 4A Grand Canyon Section) closes out the season this Friday at home against Kingman Lee Williams.
