BULLHEAD CITY — Rudy Olvera didn’t get to send his seniors off the way he wanted to — the Mohave High football coach saw his T-birds lose 49-7 to Kingman Lee Williams.
But they’re still leaving as part of his family, Olvera said after Friday night’s game.
“That’s what we preach,” he said. “We spend so much time together that they become a lifelong member of our families.”
Several T-bird seniors said after their last game that they will remember their teammates and the coaching staff as family.
“I went to war with some pretty amazing guys,” wide receiver and safety Chris Flores said. “I didn’t regret a second of it, because they’re my family. They mean so much to me.”
Thomas Nunn, who played several positions, including linebacker and offensive tackle, said he’ll remember fondly the 120-degree practices and “gasser Mondays” on which the players repeated 50-yard sprints.
Running back and defensive back Austin Foster said that even as players go in different directions, the bond they’ve formed will remain.
“They’re family forever,” Foster said. “I love ’em to death. They’ll always be in my heart.”
Wide receiver and defensive back Dillon Russell said his most memorable moment as a Mohave football player will be a 70-49 September win over El Mirage Dysart. Russell made seven tackles in that game before leaving with an ankle injury.
Friday, LWHS got two rushing touchdowns each from seniors Wesley Boyd and Donnie Simms; Simms also returned a fumble 50 yards for a score.
Levi Beckham and Eric Simms also scored touchdowns for the Volunteers.
Ryan Porter ended the shutout with 15.2 seconds left in the game, scoring on a 21-yard run. Angel Ortiz then made the extra point.
“They came out ready to play,” Olvera said of the Volunteers. “I think we weren’t. Not to take anything away from Lee Williams — they played tough tonight.”
Mohave finishes the season at 3-7.
“We knew coming in that we were young,” Olvera said. “That’s no excuse.”
Olvera identified juniors Elias Resendez and Ricardo Ramirez and sophomore Raul Martinez as underclassmen he expects to see step into leadership roles next season.
He said having a better 2020 season starts with training.
“I think we need to spend a lot more time in the weight room,” Olvera said. “The kids buy in with the Xs and Os, but we just lack the strength. That comes with all-season preparation.”
