BULLHEAD CITY —Forty-five T-birds reported to the first day of summer practice Monday, as the Mohave High School football team’s 2019 opening game is just 31 days away.
The T-birds will open their regular season at 7 p.m. on Aug. 30 on the road at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse against the River Valley High School Dust Devils.
Mohave head coach Rudy Olvera said his T-birds transitioned well from spring workouts to summer practices.
“We didn’t have to slow any thing down,” he added. “We didn’t have to install. It’s just finding the right bodies in the right spots.”
Olvera, who will be entering his fifth-plus season as the T-birds’ head coach, said his squad will compete in a multi-team scrimmage at the Fieldhouse Aug. 15.
The T-birds will be practicing Monday-Thursday at Mohave and they will practice Friday at the Fieldhouse each week until the season-opening game, Olvera said. Once the regular season begins, the T-birds will practice Monday-Wednesday at Mohave and Thursday at the Fieldhouse.
Twelve freshmen have been added to the T-birds’ program, however, none of them are on the varsity squad.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A Grand Canyon Region T-birds finished their season 2-8 overall, 0-6 in region last season, according to MaxPreps.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.