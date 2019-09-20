BULLHEAD CITY —While the Dysart High School Demons are winless this season, Mohave High School T-birds head coach Rudy Olvera is not taking them lightly.
The Demons will play the T-birds at 7 tonight at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in a football game between two of the Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A conference’s winless teams.
“They are huge up front on both sides of the ball and have a good athlete at quarterback and a couple of running backs with breakaway speed,” Olvera said. “They come out in multiple alignments on offense, which makes it difficult to prepare for. I do think our kids had a great week of practice and are ready for the challenge.”
(0) comments
