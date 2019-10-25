BULLHEAD CITY — With the regular season winding down, the football team at Mohave and River Valley high schools are seeking to finish strong.
Mohave will play host to Bradshaw Mountain of Prescott Valley tonight at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse while River Valley will travel to Chino Valley.
Both games are scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
Mohave High’s T-birds are 3-5 overall, 2-2 in 4A Grand Canyon Section play. Bradshaw Mountain comes in with records of 4-5 and 2-3.
The Bears feature a balanced attack, led by do-everything junior Josh Grant.
Grant is the Bears’ quarterback — and has thrown for 477 yards and five touchdowns while also running for 409 yards and eight scores.
He also is the Bears’ punter (averaging 36 yards a kick), placekicker (with five field goals in six attempts and a 28-for-32 showing on extra points) and kickoff specialist (with 29 end zone-reaching touchbacks among his 44 kickoffs this season.
Senior Titus King is the Bears’ leading rusher with 562 yards and seven touchdowns to his credit.
Defensively, the Bears are led by senior linebackers Noah Shaver and Daniel Gobiel, who have combined for 208 total tackles — 115 by Shaver — on the season.
Mohave counters with a strong running game, led by junior Ryan Porter. Porter has gained 799 yards with nine touchdowns for the season and has turned in four 100-yard performances.
The T-birds rely heavily on the run, averaging an impressive 273 yards per game on the ground. The passing game has generated an average of only 37 yards a game, although the T-birds have had a few big pass plays this season.
Defensively, the T-birds’ run-to-the-ball scheme has resulted in four players with more than 40 tackles through eight games.
Senior defensive back Austin Foster has a team-leading 46 stops while sophomore outside linebacker Raul Martinez and senior defensive back Chris Flores both have been credited with 42. Junior tackle Ricardo Ramirez has made 41 tackles on the year, including a career-high 13 last week against Prescott.
The T-birds have had a streaky season thus far. They lost their first three games, won their next three — two on one-point wins in come-from-behind fashion — and have lost its last two outings.
The T-birds have been outscored 118-13 the last two seeks, losses of 62-13 to Coconino and 56-0 to Flagstaff.
RVHS returns to action
River Valley, meanwhile, is 5-2 overall and 1-1 in 3A West Section games.
River Valley had an unexpected week off last week — scheduled opponent Kingman Academy canceled the final three games of its season — meaning the Dust Devils haven’t played since Oct. 11, when they lost 35-0 to powerful Northwest Christian.
Prior to that loss, the Dust Devils had won three in a row.
The Dust Devils rely heavily on the ground game, led by sophomore Zach Hammett’s 728 yards and six touchdowns. Senior Oscar Diaz has contributed 221 rushing yards and, like Hammett, is averaging about 7 yards a carry.
Senior defensive back Alex Castillo is far and away the team’s leading tackler with 72 stops on the season. Senior Isaac Miller (45) and sophomore Shawn Stice (43) are next on the list. Junior Amaro Contreras have five of the team’s nine interceptions and leads the team with three forced fumbles.
Chino Valley is 2-7 overall and 0-3 in 3A West play. With a little luck, however, the season could be going much better for the Cougars. They’ve lost their last five games, including the last three by a total of seven points.
Sophomore quarterback Jayden Smith has thrown for 976 yards and six touchdowns and has run for another 201 yards as the Cougars’ third-leading rusher. Senior Trevor Gianfrancesco (275 yards) and sophomore Layne Malave (203 yards) led the way.
MALC ends with win
While Mohave and River Valley each have two games remaining, Mohave Acclerated Learning Center has completed its season.
The Patriots ended on a positive note, outscoring San Pasqual Valley, of Winterhaven, California, 56-34 last week.
The Patriots, playing 8-man football, finished the season at 3-6 overall.
