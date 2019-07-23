BULLHEAD CITY — Graduating senior Seth Perez Velasco and incoming junior forward Josue Lizárraga earned Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A Grand Canyon Second-Team honors following the T-birds’ 2018-19 soccer season.
Mohave High School freshmen halfback Phillip Camacho and forward Logan Burgess earned first-team, all-region honors — see story in the Thursday, July 11 edition of the Mohave Daily News — as the 5-4-3 overall, 3-4-2 in conference, 3-2-1 in region T-birds were well represented in their region’s postseason honor roll.
Mohave boys soccer head coach Matt Camacho, who earned AIA 4A Grand Canyon Region Coach of the Year accolades following the 2017-18 season, approved of his T-birds’ recognition.
Perez Velasco was the other half of the “anchor” on the defensive line, said Camacho about the tandem of Perez Velasco and freshman Phillip Camacho. His “maturity and composure” are what made Perez Velasco “stand out” from the other players.
Lizárraga, by his “pure acceleration” and ability to separate himself from defenders, is why he is on this list, as well, said the five-year Mohave boys head soccer coach.
“(My) sophomore season
probably (was) my worst season, but I’m coming back (my) junior year and showing what I can really do and helping my team win state,” Lizárraga said.
Lizárraga, who earned first-team, all-region accolades as a freshman while scoring 29 goals in 2017-18, tallied 11 goals last season.
The T-birds’ freshman sensation is seeking to regain his form from two seasons ago.
“I’ve just been more dedicated and training not just with the team, but also training myself,” Lizárraga said. “My mentality (is) to be better and (I’m) working on things I need to improve on on the field to help my team win.”
Renzo Perez earned an honorable mention nod in 2018-19, Camacho said. Perez was the Grand Canyon Region Keeper of the Year following his junior campaign in 2017-18, and this season he still had an outstanding senior year with solid performances all season long.
Axel Sandoval, who completed his junior season in 2018-19 and earned an honorable mention nod, is another one of those players who has “explosive acceleration” and the ability to beat defenders, Camacho said.
“I feel very fortunate to be able to be a part of the journey in the lives of these young men,” Camacho said. “Perez Velasco will be missed, but the future is bright for the Mohave boys soccer program.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.