BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High varsity boys soccer fell 4-1 to the visiting Lake Havasu Knights on a windy Tuesday evening.
The loss dropped the Thunderbirds’ record to 4-5-1.
Earlier, the Mohave junior varsity boys held on to defeat their Lake Havasu counterparts, 2-1. Adan Soto’s strong goalkeeping kept the visitors in check, while Josafat Magos and Angel Diaz scored for the T-birds in the evenly matched affair.
The T-birds return to action Friday against Coconino in Flagstaff.
