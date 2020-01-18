BULLHEAD CITY — Matt Camacho admitted being disappointed with the outcome, but he wasn’t disappointed by his Mohave High School boys soccer team’s performance in Friday’s 3-3 tie against Mingus Union.
“Thirty seconds away from a victory,” he said, shaking his head slowly. “That was an unfortunate situation. They got a gift goal there.”
Mitchell Cristman’s shot from the left side at a sharp angle beat goalkeeper Yahir Acero with 23.3 seconds left in overtime to forge the tie.
“The performance was great,” Camacho said. “We had a lapse in some defensive judgments. We’re a young squad and we’ll learn from this. I can’t fault their effort.”
Both teams scored early in the 4A Grand Canyon Section contest at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse. Mingus got a goal from Edward Lazaro and Mohave got one from senior Axel Sandoval in the early minutes.
Lazaro’s second goal, on a header off a perfect cross, gave the Marauders a 2-1 lead with 12:01 left in the first 40-minute half.
It stayed that way until sophomore Leo Cortinez beat keeper Abel Dalgleish with a shot to the lower right corner of the net with 19:34 left in regulation.
Neither team scored in the remaining regulation time — though the Marauders missed a couple of opportunities after going an a relentless attack in the final minutes.
That sent the game to overtime, played in two 10-minute periods.
Mohave scored in the first session with junior Hayden Allen knocking in a rebound after he and teammate Michael Morales converted hustle into a go-ahead goal. Allen and Morales forced Dalgleish to come 20 yards out of the goal mouth in a scramble for the ball, which eventually went to the corner to the right of the goal. Morales gained possession and sent a hard shot toward the goal with Allen camping on the left side to knock in the rebound.
That looked like it might be the winner, but with time running out in the second overtime period, the T-birds were unable to get the ball out of their end of the field and Cristman found himself in position to score the tying goal, leaving neither team as a winner nor a loser in the conference opener for both.
