BULLHEAD CITY — It was only one win — a one-goal win at that — but Friday’s 2-1 victory over Bradshaw Mountain might have been the most important game of the season for the Mohave High School boys soccer squad.
“A very important win,” said MHS coach Matt Camacho. “This is a tipping point on where the season was going.”
The win improved the T-birds to 7-6-1 on the season and, more importantly, 3-1-1 in 4A Grand Canyon sectional play. Bradshaw Mountain fell to 7-7-1 overall and 3-3 in the Grand Canyon.
“We still have two games left — two important games,” Camacho said, noting the T-birds close with a road game Tuesday at Kingman against Lee Williams and a home game next Friday against Prescott.
“We still have to be able to produce wins,” Camacho said. “But this was a big step for us. A big win.”
The match was scoreless at halftime and still scoreless midway through the second half. That changed when Mohave’s Logan Burgess was fouled just a step inside the penalty area, earning a penalty kick that he sent into the lower left corner of the goal to snap the scoreless tie.
But just three minutes later, Bradshaw Mountain converted on a penalty kick of its own to tie the game.
Instead of deflating the T-birds, that goal seemed to invigorate them. They controlled the pace for most of the remainder of the match, though they had little to show for it after Burgess was denied first by the goalkeeper and seconds later by a defender.
The T-birds had two more shots in short order — neither found the net — but that changed when Leo Cortinez lofted a high pass to Hayden Allen and Allen, strong enough and fast enough to fend off a defender to play the ball, drilled the go-ahead goal past a helpless keeper with four minutes to play.
Mohave nearly put it away two minutes later when Axel Sandoval put a header on goal off a corner kick but couldn’t get it past the keeper.
That made the last two minutes a little more tense, though the T-bird defense turned away the Bears while keeping the heat off of keeper Yahir Acero.
Camacho said it was no accident that the T-birds finished strong.
“The boys have learned to absorb the pressure (from opposing offenses),” he said. “It’s a game of attrition and these boys are figuring it out.”
