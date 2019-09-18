BULLHEAD CITY — The Mohave High School T-birds won their season-opening swimming meet 333-151 on the road at the Valley Aquatic Center against the host Yuma High School Criminals on Sept. 5.
“This was a great way to kick off the beginning of the season,” said T-birds head coach Ed Catalfamo by email. “We are a very young team this year and it was great to see how well the kids did.”
The Mohave boys topped their Yuma counterparts 207-50.
“Our boys were perfect, they won every single race,” Catalfamo said.
The Mohave girls defeated their Yuma counterparts 126-101.
“We have a much smaller girls team this year, which is a rarity, as we have been so girl dominate over the past nine seasons,” said the nine-year Mohave head swimming coach. “It’s strange hearing all of the bass in our swim cheer at the beginning of the meet.”
Catalfamo said his captains led the way.
T-birds junior captains Zeke Maxcy and Madelynn MacDonald won both of their individual events, as well as members of their two relay teams, Catalfamo said. Senior captain Isaac Perez took first in the 100-meter freestyle, second in the 50 freestyle behind sophomore teammate Gabe Garcia and took first as a member of two relay teams.
He added: Mohave sophomore Caleb Riggs, and new swimmers, sophomore Heidii Eckhardt and freshman Emily Tipton, also won both of their individual events and relays.
“I am very excited about our team this year,” Catalfamo said. “We may be smaller, but we make up for it in enthusiasm, grit, spirit and dedication.”
Statistics courtesy of Catalfamo by email.
