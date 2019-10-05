COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — It wasn’t exactly the way it was drawn up, but it was a thing of beauty nonetheless.
Austin Foster tossed a two-point conversion pass to Chris Flores — turning a potential disaster into the final points of a 29-28 come-from-behind victory for the Mohave High School Thunderbirds over the Mingus Union Marauders on Friday night.
The T-birds rallied from a 28-13 deficit to stun the Marauders and their fans on Mingus’ homecoming.
Foster played a key role, rushing for 104 yards and two touchdowns. He also had a key interception to stop a Mingus scoring threat.
But no play was bigger than the two-point conversion as the T-birds went for the win following Elias Resendez’s perfect 25-yard touchdown pass to Flores with only 55 seconds left in the game.
Mohave coach Rudy Olvera said the decision to go for two points — and the win — rather than an extra-point kick to potentially send the game to overtime was made well before the touchdown.
“We made our mind up as soon as we passed the 50-yard line going in,” Olvera said. “I knew we were going for two, no matter what.”
The play call was a run-pass option for Foster.
‘We told Austin to take the snap — cleanly — and look for Chris Flores. And if it’s not there, run it.”
The T-birds lined up in their Wildcat formation, with running backs Foster and Ryan Porter — and no quarterback — in the backfield. The direct snap to Foster was errant but the senior kept his cool, collected the football and lobbed the winning pass to Flores in the back of the end zone.
“He kept his composure,” Olvera said. “That’s a senior, a team captain, keeping his composure and making a play. Big-time play.”
Leading to a big-time win.
“I’ve said before, it boils down to us doing the right things in practice,” Olvera said. “They kept their composure. We were down 21-7 at halftime but knew we could come back.“
The T-birds opened the scoring on a short TD run by Porter, who finished with 155 yards on 18 carries. Angel Ortiz’s point-after gave Mohave a 7-0 lead,
Mingus answered with a touchdown of its own, getting an 18-yard scoring pass from Zach Harrison to Peter Calandra on a fourth-down play. The Marauders scored a two-point conversion to take an 8-7 lead.
Mingus increased the advantage to 14-7 on Andrew Meyer’s 2-yard touchdown run with a little more than five minutes left in the second quarter . The lead grew to 21-7 on Harrison’s 28-yard TD pass to Dakota Falcha with 28 seconds left in the half.
The T-birds, who battled from behind for a 21-20 win at Flagstaff a week ago, mounted another comeback in the second half against Mingus.
Foster scored on a 5-yard run at 6:38 in the third quarter but Mingus answered with an impressive drive that ended with Harrison’s 15-yard swing pass to Meyer for a TD to make it 28-13.
But Mohave responded with another scoring march, kept alive by a key first-down scramble by Resendez and capped by Porter’s 4-yard TD run. Porter also scored on the conversion to bring the T-birds within 28-21.
That set the stage for the game-winning drive in the final minutes of the game with Resendez hitting Flores with a pinpoint pass just over a defender and Flores making the over-the-shoulder reception and holding on for the touchdown to bring the T-birds within one.
“Elias did a great job,” Olvera said. “He stepped up in a big-time role and did exactly what we wanted him to do.”
Mohave improved to 3-3 overall, 2-0 in 4A Grand Canyon Section play, while dropping the Marauders to 0-7 for the year and 0-3 for the section.
The section lead will be on the line on Friday, when unbeaten Coconino visits Mohave at Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse. Coconino improved to 6-0 overall and 3-0 in the section with a 34-27 win over Prescott on Friday.
