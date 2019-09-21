Mohave T-birds defensive back Dylan Barela (6) lays out Devils wide receiver Isaac Hernandez (82) after the flanker catches a pass over the middle.

OFF ’N’ RUNNING: T-birds running back Ryan Porter breaks away from the field en route to his first-quarter, 77-yard touchdown run during Mohave’s 70-49 homecoming victory over the Dysart Demons at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse on Friday night.