BULLHEAD CITY — It was the Ryan Porter show in the first half and then it was the Marc Hightower show in the second half.
Porter and Hightower combined for 339 rushing yards to lead the Mohave High School T-birds to their 70-49 homecoming triumph over the Dysart High School Demons during their Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A nonregion football game at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse on Friday night.
The 5-foot-9, 165-pound Porter, who is a junior running back, gained 211 yards on 11 carries with four TDs before sitting out the final two quarters, while the 5-7, 180, Hightower, who is a junior, gained 128 yards on 12 carries for three TD runs, as well as recording an 85-yard kickoff return for a TD — all in the second half.
When asked to describe getting the first win of the season, Porter said, “It’s great. We’ve all been working hard every single day, 120-degree weather, we deserve this.”
Porter scored on a 77-yard TD run to put Mohave ahead 7-0 with 5:16 left in the first quarter.
He had an 83-yard TD run, which made it 14-0 with 10:06 to go in the second period, and his 6-yard TD run made it 28-7 at 3:37 and he capped off his night with a 5-yard TD run to make it 35-7 at 42.2 seconds.
“The biggest holes you could possibly imagine,” said Porter while describing the handiwork of his offensive line. “The guys on the line really manned up. They really did the jobs they’re supposed to do.”
Porter’s first TD run went for 77 yards, as he dashed to the outside before going untouched into the end zone.
“I was gone,” Porter said.
His 83-yard run went pretty much the same way as his first one.
When he was asked if he minded taking a seat in the second half for Hightower, Porter said, “No, we’re brothers.
“We all got to eat.”
Hightower’s kickoff return for a touchdown put Mohave ahead 49-21 with 6:34 left in the third quarter. Then he had a 16-yard TD run to make it 56-21 at 4:05, a 2-yard TD run to make it 63-24 with 9:02 left in the fourth quarter and 31-yard TD run to make it 70-42 at 3:17.
“It was my line ... helped me a lot, blocking, getting me through,” Hightower said. “If it wasn’t for my line, the running back wouldn’t be in the situation, right now.”
Hightower did not mind yielding to Porter in the first half.
“I was just cheering him on,” High-tower said. “I was waiting for my time to get in and he was doing it while I wasn’t in, so it was all good.”
Quarterback Dylan Barela’s 13-yard TD run put Mohave ahead 20-7 with 6:07 to go in the first period.
Barela went on to rush for 97 yards on seven carries.
While playing defensive back, Barela also intercepted a pass and ran it back 25 yards for a touchdown to make it 4:27 with 9:28 left in the third quarter.
The victory improved the T-birds’ record to 1-3 overall, 0-0 in the AIA Grand Canyon Region.
T-birds head coach Rudy Olvera and his T-birds were extremely jovial after recording their first victory of the season.
“The boys deserved it,” Olvera said. “It’s all about them and I told them that it’s about time they played for each other and do it for each other.
“It’s not for me, it’s not about the coaching staff, it’s about them.”
Olvera said he and his coaching staff had a game plan coming in.
“We knew we had both of those backs,” Olvera said. “So, at any point in time, they have an opportunity to break ... they have track speed.
“So, it’s fun to watch them do their thing.”
Demons quarterback Alex Moreno’s 10-yard TD pass to Hernandez tied it at 7-7 with 11:55 to go in the second quarter.
Dysart running back Bobby Gardea added second-half 3-yard, 73-yard and 2-yard TD runs in the second half.
Moreno had a 90-yard kickoff return for a touchdown and added 1-yard and 3-yard TD runs in the second half for the 0-5 overall Demons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.