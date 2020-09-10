BULLHEAD CITY — Swirling winds that reached 60 mph Tuesday didn’t stop Mohave High School’s football team from invading the school’s field to get in much-needed work to prepare for the regular season, which kicks off in October.
Thunderbirds varsity head coach Rudy Olvera’s resonant voice had the attention of 40-plus players lined up for stretching, jogging and backpedaling exercises.
Team members were split into groups wherein they worked on passing, receiving, blocking and kicking drills. Practices have returned to a semblance of normalcy since Monday, when players began wearing helmets on the field. While winds provided an obstacle, they also brought cooler temperatures.
Among the coaches on hand: Casey Amann, offensive coordinator; Tomas Pando, special teams coordinator; Sean Acosta, offensive line; Jacob Donino, defensive line; Pat Beck, junior varsity coach; Matt Maish, JV offensive coordinator; Nick Smith, defensive coordinator; quarterbacks assistant Shane Pollock; and running backs assistant Doug McKee.
“We are still looking to fill players’ roles on both the varsity and JV levels,” said Olvera. Students who are interested should contact the coach at rolvera@crsk12.org or MHS athletics director Amanda Amann at aamann@crsk12.org.
Potential players must pass a physical exam and have a valid insurance card.
The Thunderbirds open their season at home against Bradshaw Mountain on Friday, Oct. 2.
