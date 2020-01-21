BULLHEAD CITY — Mohave High School’s gymnasium is known as the “House of Thunder” — but for the visiting Mingus Union boys on Tuesday, the venue was more like a house of horrors.
After all, the visiting Marauders never got closer than 15-9 as the Thunderbirds flew away with it, 62-51, raising their overall mark to 7-13 in the bargain.
Ethan Williams, Marc Hightower and Chris Flores were dialed in and played exceptionally well for the victorious hosts, who earned their first league win this season in the game matching 4A Grand Canyon Section squads.
Coach Kyle Morse repeated a particular word to explain it.
“We brought energy. We had been missing energy,” said Morse, adding that Mohave has struggled in regional play. “We used quickness, agility and energy.”
Halfway through the second quarter, a midcourt steal led to an easy layup and the T-birds went up 26-12.
Although the Marauders cut the deficit to eight, they began fouling and Mohave took advantage for a 29-18 bulge at the break.
Midway through the third, Williams and company poured it on and pulled away for a commanding 38-22 lead.
The hosts wouldn’t let up. Flores converted a surging lay-in and drained the subsequent free throw. Minutes later, Hightower towered over the defenders, this time with a spinning bunny and freebie that made it 46-27.
Mingus Union finally came alive and made a run with nine unanswered points to creep within 11, but never got a whiff of the lead again.
With five minutes remaining, Flores took a nasty spill and appeared to injure his right leg. After the game, Morse said it was minor and that Flores would be all right.
Next up for the Thunderbirds is a journey to Flagstaff to face Coconino on Jan. 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.