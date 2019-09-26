BULLHEAD CITY — After the Mohave High School T-birds won their first football game of the season on Sept. 20, they will be facing a familiar foe, the Flagstaff High School Eagles, at 7 tonight at the J. Lawrence Walkup Skydome.
“Flagstaff is always tough to play, especially up in the Skydome,” said T-birds head coach Rudy Olvera by text message. “We had another good week of practice after a big win last week.”
The T-birds outscored the Dysart High School Demons 70-49 on Sept. 20.
“Even after a big win last week,” Olvera said, “we are still waiting to put together four quarters of football.”
Senior running back Luis Jaramillo leads the Eagles in rushing and sophomore wide receiver Jace Wetzel leads the Eagles in reception yardage.
Jaramillo is “definitely a beast,” Olvera said. “Wetzel is a “legitimate deep threat.”
“I think our youngsters are growing up every day and we are excited to go up to Flagstaff and play another homecoming game,” said Olvera about his T-birds’ mindset before they faced their Arizona Interscholastic Association 4A Grand Canyon Region opponents.
The Eagles have been known to sport big linemen, but the T-birds’ five-year head coach likes the way his linemen stack up against Flagstaff’s.
“We match up well up front with them as far as the line goes,” he added. “Flagstaff has a new head coach who likes to spread you out to create open space for his athletes to run crazy.”
Mohave is 1-3 overall and 0-0 in region, and Flagstaff is 2-2, 0-1.
