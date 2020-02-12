BULLHEAD CITY — Ten Colorado River Union High School District wrestlers will be competing in state tournaments this weekend at the Findlay Toyota Center in Prescott Valley.
Three members of the Mohave High School girls wrestling program will take part in the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division I championships Friday and Saturday. Juniors Angelina Rediger, Daniela Suttles and Aryanna Basuco earned state tournament berths with strong performances at the Section VIII meet in Bullhead City earlier this month.
Rediger will compete in the 101-pound division, taking a 22-3 overall record into her first-round match Friday against Alyssa Cordova, of Winslow. Rediger won the Section VIII title in her weight class.
Suttles, 16-4 overall, will face Tawni Gomez, of Moon Valley, on Friday in a first-round match at 110 pounds. Suttles advanced to state with a second-place finish at the Section VIII meet.
Basuco, 17-6, will meet Trinity Glason, of Washington, in a first-round match at 185 pounds. Basuco won the title in her weight class at the sectional meet.
Two members of the Mohave boys squad also will be competing at Prescott Valley in the Division III championships. The T-birds will be represented by seniors Michael Juarez-Ramos at 138 pounds and Thomas Nunn at 220 pounds.
Juarez-Ramos, 32-3 on the year, advanced with a second-place finish at the sectional meet at Payson last week. He will take on Connor Darling, of Thunderbird, in a first-round match on Friday.
Nunn, who placed fourth at the sectional meet to qualify for state with a 34-19 record, will grapple Michael Moussa, of Catalina Foothills, in the opening round.
River Valley will have five boys in the Division IV state tournament at Prescott Valley. Curtis Olen, Eli Davis, Ryan Matteson, Andrew Cervantes and Michael Dulin earned state berths with top-four finishes at last week’s Section 1 meet.
Olen, a sophomore, will take a 36-9 record into his first-round match against Thatcher’s Landon Bryce in the 106-pound division. Olen was third in the sectional.
Davis, at 138 pounds, will take on Malaki Porter, of Mogollon, in the first round. Davis placed third at sectional, improving his record to 32-9 for his senior season.
Matteson was fourth at the sectional, earning a berth in the 145-pound class, where he will face Kaleb June, of Page, on Friday. Matteson, a sophomore, is 18-14 for the year.
Cervantes, a 195-pound sophomore, was third at the sectional, earning a spot against Jonathan Ortega, of Globe, in the first round. Cervantes begins state with a 29-6 overall record.
Dulin, a sophomore, was third at the sectional to qualify for state at 220 pounds. Dulin, 34-7, will meet J.P. McCall, of Round Valley, in the first round.
• Mohave High School’s soccer teams both will be in action today in 4A Conference play-in games. Both will be on the road.
The T-bird boys made the 24-team playoff field — and the 16-team field in the play-ins — with the No. 23 seed. They will face Catalina Foothills, the No. 10 seed, at 6 p.m. at Tucson.
The T-bird girls are seeded 19th and face 14th-seeded Lake Havasu City at 6 p.m. in Havasu.
The Lady T-birds and the Lady Knights have played twice this season; Mohave posted a 5-1 victory in Kingman on Dec. 12 during the Mohave County Tournament while the Lady Knights won a regular-season game 4-2 on Jan. 20 in Lake Havasu City.
• Mohave Accelerated Learning Center’s basketball teams will be in action Saturday night in Class 1A Conference play-in games.
The Patriot boys are seeded eighth in the 16-team field and will play host to No. 9 Duncan at 5 p.m. Saturday in The Battleground, MALC’s on-campus gymnasium.
The Patriot girls, the 16th seed, will face top-seeded St. David at
7 p.m. Saturday at St. David.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.