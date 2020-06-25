BULLHEAD CITY — The weather and the water has turned warm but the fish are still active.
That’s the word from Rusty Braun, proprietor of Riviera Marina in Bullhead City.
“Our striper bite is holding and doing well,” he said. “This week, it’s mostly from the river with Lake Mohave producing a few stripers near the dam and the coves around the power lines.”
But if you’re looking for bass, there’s more than just stripers.
“I have been getting reports that the smallmouth bass are attacking various artificial and plastics with the ned rigs leading the way,” Braun said.
Anglers have been finding success on both sides of the river near the dam, he said, with anchovies and glide baits bringing in the stripers.
Farther down the river still produces fish as well.
“Our Community Park area has such a great shoreline that our city has opened up for all to enjoy,” Braun said. “This area just so happens to have some of our best fishing spots. I had one of our anglers report he was fishing for stripers using anchovies and landed a nice rainbow trout.”
Even farther down river, Mike Merrett brought in a stringer of stripers he landed while fishing from a personal watercraft. “This was mid-day so he only could stay out for so long before the watercraft traffic drove him away,” Braun added. “Most anglers like the morning or evening when it’s nice and a little calmer on the water.”
A group of anglers on Gary Regan’s boat just above the nature center area landed a stringer of stripers as well.
“Our anglers that were fishing with Gary are Jonah Link, Jonah Jr. and Titus,” Braun said. “The Link family and Gary had one of the stripers at 5.08 pounds and 255/8 inches, a nice 7.56 pound striper at 301/4 inches, the 11-pound striper — a nice surprise — was 331/2 inches. These fish seem a bit underweight but nice size all and all.”
The Link family wasn’t the only group of anglers finding success in that general area.
“In a nice pink with her first striper ever is Kandace and mom Rebecca Miller. Kandace’s striper weighed in at 3.16 pounds and was 211/2 inches,” Braun said. The two were fishing from Regan’s boat, using anchovies.
“We have been having a great run on this size of stripers lately,” Braun continued. So far, not much word from the marsh area but I know it has to be taking off soon. That area gets some great largemouth action, along with the channel cats that are prowling the area, and even the striper are in the marsh.”
To contact Braun, stop by Riviera Marina, 520 Riviera Blvd. in Bullhead City, or call 928-763-8550.
