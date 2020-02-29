MOHAVE VALLEY — Mohave High School senior Brandon Lopez stifled host River Valley High on Friday night.
The Thunderbirds’ starting pitcher handcuffed the Dust Devils, registering 11 strikeouts over five innings en route to a 4-1 victory.
The visitors stranded several base runners but manufactured enough runs to hand River Valley its second loss in as many games.
“I’m happy with the starting pitching and defensive effort,” said T-birds assistant coach Todd Jones, noting that his son Brayden Jones tossed the final two innings to slam the door. “But I’m not happy with our hitting adjustments. We need to be better at adjusting to the opposing pitchers’ various speeds.”
Even so, Mohave High scored off the bat in the first frame. Devin McDaniel singled, advanced and came home on Lopez’s sacrifice fly.
The Dust Devils would answer in the third inning with the equalizer, as Gavin Hogencamp doubled to knock in Brandon McKinley.
In the fourth, the Thunderbirds struck again as Lopez — who had walked and stole second — scored on Conner Dubois’ single.
Mohave threatened again in the sixth due to a pair of batters getting plunked, but both runners were left stranded.
It wasn’t until the seventh inning that the visitors added to their run total. Alex Cotter and McDaniel each singled and eventually came around, the latter scoring on a wild pitch.
Lopez earned the victory by tossing 95 pitches before giving way to Jones, who sealed the deal with four strikeouts.
Aiden Gunn, Sam Zeglar-Evans and Kreiger Fletcher each collected base hits for River Valley.
“Mohave played a really good game,” said Dust Devils coach Billy Fregozo. “But our defense played an outstanding game. At Thursday’s practice, we adjusted (after losing Wednesday at Kingman Academy) and went into basic fundamentals that carried into Friday’s game. We are getting better each day.”
The Thunderbirds have ample time to practice before their next contest March 12 as part of the Route 66 tournament. They square off at 8 a.m. against Page at Needles High School, then return to River Valley High to face Southwest at 2 p.m.
Meanwhile, the Dust Devils head to Kingman High on Thursday for the Kingman Invitational.
