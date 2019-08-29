BULLHEAD CITY — When crosstown rivals Mohave and River Valley high schools kick off the first football game at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse tonight, visitors are reminded to bring patience, but leave backpacks and chewing gum at home.
Although the fieldhouse has been open since early May, this will be the first event at which tickets are being sold. Fieldhouse General Manager Ed Catalfamo reminded those attending that discounted ticket prices remain unchanged, $5 for adults and $3 for students and seniors, if purchased online. A small online service fee will be added by the vendor, Eventbrite.
The recent rate increase to $10 for adults and $5 for students and seniors applies only to those who wait and buy tickets at the fieldhouse box office, Catalfamo said. The online site for River Bowl tickets is https://www.eventbrite.com/e/river-bowl-tickets-61653490249?ref=eios.
There are more than 1,000 parking spaces at the Fieldhouse, but Catalfamo encouraged people to carpool or use offsite parking. Three sets of shuttle buses will be available tonight. Western Arizona Regional Medical Center is paying for one 55-passenger bus each from River Valley and Mohave, departing from the front of each school at 5:45 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. The school shuttles will be on a first-come, first-served availability. And up to eight school buses will shuttle people to and from the fieldhouse from the nearby Mohave Crossroads shopping center. The staging area is in front of the Halloween Store (formerly Bed, Bath & Beyond).
Everyone attending will be subject to a security search. Prohibited items include, but may not be limited to, weapons, backpacks, outside food and drink, alcohol, illicit drugs, chewing gum, tobacco products, sunflower seeds, air horns, balloons and confetti. As a school district campus, the entire fieldhouse, including the parking lot, is a tobacco-free area (including vaping), under Arizona law.
The game kicks off at 7 p.m. It also will be livestreamed on KLBC-TV2 (available online, on multiple social media platforms, and CenturyLink Prism cable in Clark County), as well as River Valley’s student-run River Valley Broadcasting social media streaming service.
(0) comments
