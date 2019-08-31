ATLANTA (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa threw for 336 yards and four touchdowns as No. 2 Alabama overcame a sluggish start to blow out Duke 42-3 Saturday in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game.
Returning to the stadium where they won the Southeastern Conference title last December and the national championship two seasons ago, the Crimson Tide (1-0) was held scoreless in the first quarter — which happened only one time in 2018.
But the Blue Devils (0-1) merely delayed the inevitable.
Tagovailoa put his tight ends to good use. The left-hander hooked up with Miller Forristall on a 27-yard touchdown pass and then went to Major Tennison for a 1-yard score
No. 16 AUBURN 27, No. 11 OREGON 21
ARLINGTON, Texas — Auburn true freshman quarterback Bo Nix threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Seth Williams with nine seconds remaining to cap the Tigers’ comeback.
Nix barely converted a fourth-and-3 at midfield on the final drive when he tucked and ran. Only the nose of the ball was past the chain when officials measured. Then on third-and-10 from the Oregon 39 with no timeouts, Nix hit Williams for 13 yards, and then found him again on the next play to put Auburn ahead for the first time.
The Tigers, who trailed 21-6 late in the third quarter, delivered another opening-weekend blow to the Pac-12. They beat the Pac-12’s highest-ranked team in a season opener for the second year in a row — No. 6 Washington lost to them 21-16 in Atlanta last year.
NO. 3 GEORGIA 30, VANDERBILT 6
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Jake Fromm threw for 156 yards and a touchdown, and Georgia won its 20th opener in 23 seasons and stayed perfect to kick off coach Kirby Smart’s fourth season.
The Bulldogs also easily won their 14th straight against the Southeastern Conference’s Eastern Division in their first league game to open a season since 1995.
No. 5 OHIO STATE 45, FAU 21
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Justin Fields threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score to lead Ohio State in his Buckeyes debut.
No. 6 LSU 55, GEORGIA SOUTHERN 3
BATON ROUGE, La. — Joe Burrow tied an LSU single-game record with five touchdown passes before halftime and the Tigers cruised to a win.
No. 7 MICHIGAN 40, MIDDLE TENN. 21
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Shea Patterson threw three touchdown passes in the first half to lead Michigan.
No. 10 TEXAS 45, LOUISIANA TECH 14
AUSTIN, Texas — Sam Ehlinger threw four touchdown passes and Texas rolled past Louisiana Tech to give coach Tom Herman his first season-opening victory in three years with the Longhorns.
No. 13 WASHINGTON 47, EASTERN WASHINGTON 14
SEATTLE (AP) — Jacob Eason threw for 349 yards and four touchdowns in his first game in nearly two years in his Washington debut.
Taking his first snaps since the 2017 season when he lost the starting job at Georgia to Jake Fromm, Eason showed no rust, carving up one of the top FCS programs in the country. Eason completed 27 of 36 passes and led Washington (1-0) on touchdown drives on four of its first five possessions.
No. 15 PENN STATE 79, IDAHO 7
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford completed 14 of 23 passes for 280 yards and two touchdowns to lead Penn State.
Making his first career start, Clifford chipped in 57 rushing yards on seven carries and hooked up with receiver KJ Hamler for scoring strikes of 36 and 21 yards.
No. 20 IOWA 38, MIAMI (OHIO) 14
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Nate Stanley threw for 252 yards and three touchdowns, Mekhi Sargent ran for 91 yards and a score, and Iowa won its season opener.
The Hawkeyes got off to a slow start, but that was erased by the consistent ground game and some big plays from Stanley, who finished 21 of 30 in Iowa’s sixth straight season-opening win.
No. 21 IOWA STATE 29, NORTHERN IOWA 26, 3 OT
AMES, Iowa (AP) — Sheldon Croney Jr. scored from a yard out in triple overtime and Iowa State rallied to beat Northern Iowa.
La’Michael Pettway had a pair of touchdown catches for the Cyclones (1-0), who barely survived the season’s first major upset after entering the year ranked for the first time since 1978.
Croney fumbled near the goal line on the second-to-last play of the game. But quarterback Brock Purdy sprinted from the backfield to recover it at the 1 and set up the game-winning plunge.
NO. 22 SYRACUSE 24, LIBERTY 0
LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Abdul Adams, Jarveon Howard and Moe Neal ran for touchdowns and Syracuse spoiled a most unusual debut for Hugh Freeze as Liberty’s coach.
Still recovering from back surgery for a herniated disk on Aug. 16 and a staph infection, Freeze coached from a hospital bed in the coaching box. The school said he was in communication with his coaches and players during the game and that the bed was used to support his healing back.
Stephen Calvert threw two interceptions, as many as Freeze had said the fourth-year starter had thrown in all of fall camp, and was sacked eight times by a defense that returned players responsible for 34 sacks last season, the most in the football subdivision.
No. 24 NEBRASKA 35, SOUTH ALABAMA 21
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska scored two defensive touchdowns and one on special teams to bail out a sluggish offense.
The five-touchdown favorite Huskers led only 14-7 at halftime and totaled just 66 yards in the second half. But their defense had five takeaways, the biggest one Eric Lee Jr.’s 38-yard interception return for a touchdown, and JD Spielman ran back a punt 76 yards to make it a three-touchdown game early in the third quarter.
No. 25 STANFORD 17, NORTHWESTERN 7
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — K.J. Costello threw a 2-yard touchdown pass before getting knocked out of the season opener on a late hit and Stanford went on to beat Northwestern.
Costello completed 16 of 20 passes for 152 yards and the TD pass to Michael Wilson that capped a 90-yard drive in the second quarter for the Cardinal (1-0). But his day ended early when he was hit with a forearm to the facemask while sliding on a scramble by Earnest Brown IV with just 2 seconds remaining in the first half.
