CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (AP) — James McCourt kicked a 39-yard field as time expired and Illinois pulled off the biggest upset of the college football season, knocking off No. 6 Wisconsin 24-23 on Saturday.
Tony Adams picked off a pass by Jack Coan for the 301/2-point underdog Illini (3-5, 1-3 Big Ten) at midfield with 2:33 remaining. Dre Brown’s tackle-breaking 13-yard run got Illinois to the Wisconsin 25, setting up McCourt to attempt the winner. The junior’s kick was down the middle to give coach Lovie Smith the most significant victory of his four-year tenure in Champaign.
Wisconsin had not trailed this season and was looking to roll into a showdown with No. 3 Ohio State next week in Columbus. Instead, the Badgers (6-1, 4-1) blew a nine-point lead in the final 9:46 of the fourth quarter.
NO. 1 ALBAMA 35, TENNESSEE 13
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — With Tua Tagovailoa hurt, No. 1 Alabama turned to the defense and Najee Harris to pull out a victory over Tennessee.
The Crimson Tide (7-0, 4-0 Southeastern Conference) faced its first test of the season without last season’s Heisman Trophy runner-up against the five-touchdown underdogs. Both starting quarterbacks left the game before halftime, and the Volunteers (2-5, 1-3) put up a fight much of the way.
Tagovailoa, left with an ankle injury in the second quarter and didn’t return to the field.
NO. 7 PENN STATE 28, NO. 16 MICHIGAN 21
UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score to lead Penn State.
Clifford hit KJ Hamler on 25- and 53-yard scoring strikes and hooked up with tight end Pat Freiermuth for a 17-yard touchdown pass in a game Penn State (7-0, 4-0 Big Ten) never trailed.
NO. 15 TEXAS 50, KANSAS 48
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Cameron Dicker made a 33-yard field goal as time expired and Texas survived Kansas’ desperate upset bid after the teams exchanged six touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
Kansas took a 48-47 lead on Carter Stanley’s 2-point conversion pass to Daylon Charlot with 1:11 to play. Sam Ehlinger then drove the Longhorns into field goal range for Dicker, who calmly drilled the winner.
NO. 2 LSU 36, MISSISSIPPI STATE 13
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Joe Burrow threw for 327 yards and four touchdowns to break the LSU season record with 29.
LSU (7-0, 3-0 Southeastern Conference) had 415 yards of total offense and averaged 6.9 yards per play.
NO. 3 CLEMSON 45, LOUISVILLE 10
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence overcame two early interceptions to throw three touchdown passes, Travis Etienne ran for 192 yards and a score and Clemson routed Louisville for its 22nd consecutive victory.
Darien Rencher and Chez Mellusi added rushing TDs for the Tigers (7-0, 5-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), who missed first-quarter chances to build a big lead when Lawrence’s passes were picked off twice near the goal line.
NO. 5 OKLAHOMA 52, WEST VIRGINIA 14
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Jalen Hurts passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 75 yards and two more scores for Oklahoma.
Oklahoma (7-0, 4-0) is unbeaten in eight games against West Virginia (3-4, 1-3) since the Mountaineers joined the Big 12 in 2012. The Sooners have won 20 of their last 21 games.
NO. 9 FLORIDA 38, SOUTH CAROLINA 27
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Kyle Trask threw a career-high four touchdown passes, three in the fourth quarter, to help Florida bounce back from its loss at LSU.
The Gators (7-1, 4-1 Southeastern Conference) slogged through a soggy field from Tropical Storm Nestor for much of the game. They rallied past a South Carolina (3-4, 2-3) team looking to take down a Top 10 opponent for the second straight week after its 20-17 double-overtime win at Georgia.
NO. 10 GEORGIA 21, KENTUCKY 0
ATHENS, Ga. (AP) — D’Andre Swift’s 39-yard touchdown run in the third quarter snapped a scoreless tie, and Georgia overcame a slow start to beat Kentucky.
Swift, who ran for 179 yards, added a 3-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter. Brian Herrien ran for 60 yards, including an 8-yard scoring run.
NO. 11 AUBURN 51, ARKANSAS 10
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Bo Nix passed for three touchdowns and ran for another for Auburn.
Nix turned a close game into a blowout by throwing two TD passes in 22 seconds in the third quarter. Before the quick scores, Arkansas had pulled within 17-3 on Connor Limpert’s 28-yard field goal.
NO. 12 OREGON 35, NO. 25 WASHINGTON 31
SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Herbert hit Jaylon Redd for a 5-yard touchdown with 5:10 left, the last of his four scoring passes, and Oregon overcame a 14-point deficit to beat Washington.
Herbert was 24 of 38 for 280 yards. He threw TDs of 12 yards to Spencer Webb and 16 yards to Redd in the first half.
The victory gave Oregon (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) complete control in the North Division. Four of the five other teams already have three conference losses, with Oregon State at 2-2 the closest to the Ducks.
NO. 18 BAYLOR 45, OKLAHOMA STATE 27
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Charlie Brewer completed 13 of 17 passes for 312 yards and a touchdown and ran for another score and Baylor extended its winning streak to nine games.
JaMycal Hasty rushed for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 15 carries and had 66 yards on three receptions for Baylor (7-0, 4-0 Big 12).
NO. 19 SMU 45, TEMPLE 21
DALLAS (AP) — Shane Buechele set career highs with six touchdown passes and 457 passing yards to help SMU improve to 7-0.
Reggie Roberson Jr. had a career-high 250 receiving yards on eight catches, including touchdowns of 75, 60 and 33 yards.
NO. 20 MINNESOTA 42, RUTGERS 7
PISCATAWAY, N.J. (AP) — Rodney Smith ran for 111 yards and two touchdowns and Minnesota improved to 7-0 for the first time since winning the national title in 1960.
Smith scored on runs of 3 and 16 yards and Tanner Morgan threw two touchdowns as the Gophers (7-0, 4-0) won their ninth straight game spanning two seasons.
NO. 21 CINCINNATI 24, TULSA 13
CINCINNATI (AP) — Gerrid Doaks ran for a pair of touchdowns and turned a short pass into a 28-yard score, helping Cincinnati hold on after losing its top running back.
Doaks moved into a bigger role when Michael Warren II left the game twice with leg injuries.
VANDERBILT 21, NO. 22 MISSOURI 14
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Riley Neal came off the bench and threw a 21-yard touchdown to Cam Johnson with 8:57 left, and Vanderbilt upset Missouri with a stifling defensive performance.
Ke’Shawn Vaughn ran for a touchdown and took a screen 61 yards for another score as Vanderbilt (2-5, 1-3 Southeastern Conference) snapped a three-game skid to Missouri after losing five of the previous seven.
NO. 23 IOWA 26, PURDUE 20
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Mekhi Sargent scored on a 14-yard run with 2:16 left and Iowa held off Purdue to snap a two-game losing streak.
Tyler Goodson scored his first career touchdown from a yard out and Keith Duncan kicked four field goals for the Hawkeyes (5-2, 2-2 Big Ten).
NO. 24 APPALACHIAN STATE 52, LOUISIANA-MONROE 7
BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Zac Thomas threw for 214 yards and three touchdowns and ran for another score and Appalachian State beat
Louisiana-Monroe for its first victory as a Top 25 team.
Darrynton Evans added 177 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns to help Appalachian State (6-0, 3-0 Sun Belt) extend the nation’s third-longest winning streak to 12 games. Only Clemson (22) and Ohio State (13) have longer active streaks.
