NEW YORK (AP) — The bye-week breaks are over for the top two seeds in the AFC and NFC after a, well, wild wild-card weekend to open the NFL playoffs.
That means it’s back to work for Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens. Same for Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers and Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers, too.
“Yes, it feels like it’s been forever,” Jackson said. “It feels like it’s a whole new season already.”
The 49ers (13-3) are the top seed in the NFC and take on the visiting Vikings (11-6) in the first game Saturday. That’s followed by the Ravens (14-2), the No. 1 team in the AFC, hosting the Titans (10-7).
On Sunday, it’s the Chiefs (12-4) at home against the Texans (11-6), followed by the Seahawks (12-5) at the Packers (13-3).
MINNESOTA-SAN FRANCISCO
The 49ers won the NFC West for the first time since 2012, and Garoppolo will make the first postseason start of his NFL career.
He’ll face a Viking defense that wreaked havoc on Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints last Sunday before Kirk Cousins led a 75-yard touchdown drive to win it 26-20 in overtime. That’s after Danielle Hunter and Everson Griffen combined for three sacks and Minnesota caused two turnovers.
“They’re a talented group, defensively,” Garoppolo said. “They make it tough on offenses. That D-line, they’re impressive and they get after you. So it’ll be a good test for us.”
Meanwhile, the 49ers will be tasked with having to stop the Vikings’ offense with a confident Cousins, who was able to put to rest the knock that he’s unable to win a big game.
TENNESSEE-BALTIMORE
The Ravens come in having won 12 straight and with the best record in the league.
They have run over — and past — teams all season, with Jackson and running back Mark Ingram leading the way. Baltimore finished the regular season with 3,296 yards rushing — the most by a team in NFL history. The runnin’ Ravens averaged 206 yards per game, the first team to average 200 or more since 1977.
So the Titans will certainly have their hands full — or they at least hope to be able to make enough tackles to keep Jackson and the Ravens from getting into a rhythm. Jackson led the league with 36 touchdown passes while also setting an NFL record for quarterbacks by rushing for 1,206 yards.
“He’s definitely a different beast, man,” Titans defensive lineman Jurrell Casey said. “Not one guy in the league now or in the past that can match up and compare to what that guy can do.”
Ryan Tannehill isn’t anywhere near as dynamic as Jackson, but he has been solid since taking over as the Titans’ starting quarterback. He’s 8-3 and led the NFL with a career-high 117.5 passer rating while throwing 22 touchdown passes and six interceptions. Derrick Henry led the league with 1,540 yards rushing during the regular season and went for 182 and a TD last week while helping power the Titans past Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion New England Patriots.
HOUSTON-KANSAS CITY
Mahomes has the KC offense rolling again and is the first player in franchise history to pass for at least 4,000 yards and 25 or more touchdowns in consecutive seasons — despite missing two games with a knee injury. The key for Houston’s defense, though, might be making sure it knows where Travis Kelce is at all times. He became the first tight end in NFL history with at least 1,000 yards receiving yards in four straight years.
“They’ve got playmakers all over who can do many different things,” said defensive end JJ Watt, who came back from what had been thought to be a season-ending injury in time to help the Texans beat Buffalo last week.
SEATTLE-GREEN BAY
Russell Wilson and the Seahawks have been a tough team to face at home for years, using their ear-splitting “12th Man” crowd to overwhelm opponents.
They flipped the script this year.
Seattle is 8-1 on the road, including a 17-9 win at Philadelphia last Sunday. They’ll have to keep that road warrior mentality going at Lambeau Field.
They’ll have to do it against Rodgers, who is right at home in the playoffs. He ranks fifth in NFL postseason history with 36 touchdown passes.
“They’re tough to beat when they’re away from their home stadium, which is kind of an outlier in this league,” said the Packers’ Matt LaFleur, who is the fifth rookie coach to win 13 or more games in a season.
