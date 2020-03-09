BULLHEAD CITY — Both local softball squads participating in the 25th annual Dave Kops Tournament of Champions ended up winless.
On Friday, the Mohave High School Lady Thunderbirds dropped a 7-0 decision to El Toro of Lake Forest, California, then fell prey to the Torrance Tartars.
Meanwhile on the adjacent diamond, River Valley High ended up on the short end of an 8-4 score against the Palo Verde Panthers, before falling 3-2 to the Herriman Mustangs from Utah.
In Mohave’s opener, senior stalwart Sammie Welt went the distance against the Chargers, who busted open a tight game in the third inning.
In their morning affair, Lady Dust Devils junior pitcher Chloe Spitzer started strongly but couldn’t contain the Panthers’ offense in the fourth frame. Palo Verde used base hits, walks, a hit batter, error, and fielder’s choice to put the contest out of reach.
In the final inning, Spitzer took complete advantage of ducks on the pond with a three-run triple but ended up stranded.
The T-Birds and Dust Devils took the field again Friday afternoon with similar outcomes.
Torrance jumped out of the gate in the first inning against Mohave and never looked back.
River Valley fared better versus Herriman, creating a 2-0 lead. Veronica Gonzales hustled home on a wild pitch, and then Antonia Garcias ripped an RBI single.
The Mustangs immediately fought back to tie it, though Dust Devils center fielder Kaleya Schmidt robbed a would-be homer to prevent further damage.
River Valley’s indefatigable Spitzer went the distance on the mound, notching three strikeouts.
“We’re just working on getting better every game,” said Dust Devils coach Kathleen Watson.
The Lady T-Birds and Dust Devils couldn’t enter the win column on Saturday. Mohave fell to Palo Verde, 7-1, then dropped a 10-0 decision to Herriman.
After losing to Torrance 12-2, River Valley was edged 8-7 by El Toro. For the Dust Devils, Karina Pulu launched a three-run homer and (as catcher) nailed a runner trying to steal. Spitzer added two hits and as many RBI, while Garcia chipped in a pair of hits and RBI.
