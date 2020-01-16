BULLHEAD CITY — The Colorado River BMX on Highland Drive is on track to host the Gold Cup and State Qualifier slated to start April 25.
That’s largely due to Turnell Henry, the track’s operator who also happens to be a certified coach, personal trainer and BMX Hall of Fame member.
When he took over Colorado River BMX in January 2018, it hosted only state qualifiers. But since coming up with a new layout, Henry said, “We improved from No. 10 to No. 5 (among USA BMX district rankings) and thus earned hosting a Gold Cup combined with a State Qualifier.”
Henry said the track qualified for the major event because his riders’ count and membership base have increased; he welcomes upward of six new participants per month.
According to Henry, the combined qualifier begins at the Highland track on April 25 but culminates in Kingman on April 26 for a state race.
Beforehand, the mission is to add 150 feet to his track, which would stretch it to 1,000.
Although it’s typical to attract approximately 200 participants for a state race, Henry is hoping for an additional 150 competitors.
“For the Gold Cup, we’re pulling people from Utah, Nevada, California and throughout Arizona, which is why I expect a bigger draw,” he said.
The Colorado River BMX course’s upgrade comes with a considerable price tag.
“It’s about $5,000 for equipment; the track builder (from the BMX association) costs about $2,000 alone,” Henry said, noting that it comes out of his pockets.
Around the community, there are helping hands contributing to the modifications.
Robert Swartzman of S&S Concrete & Materials is donating dirt, of which 400 tons are needed for the track’s facelift. Henry said that Scott Miller is assisting with lighting and electricity, while Dirt Trendz’s Lance Maguire — who has constructed more than 225 tracks in North America — will help modify the Billy Allen signature venue.
“I set it up as a business, not a nonprofit. I buy whatever I need for it,” said Henry.
He said the track is coming along, but he just needs to make sure his budget covers what’s necessary for the combined Gold Cup and State Qualifier in April.
“This is huge. They brought me in because they knew I’d have the passion and would bend over backward,” said Henry.
