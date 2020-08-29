BULLHEAD CITY — Unlike most Arizona residents, River Valley High School coach Billy Fregozo can’t get enough venom — as in Tri City Venom.
That’s the name of his Dust Devils when they’re participating in summer tournaments, such as this weekend’s competition at Mohave High School.
On Saturday morning, the Venom faced a familiar California foe; they’ve seen a lot of The Lot.
The visitors, who resemble college graduates rather than under-18 teens, edged the Venom 1-0 despite not mustering a base hit.
Indeed, Tri City’s starting pitcher, freshman C.J. Hunter, handcuffed The Lot for five frames before surrendering a bases-loaded walk that would prove to be the difference.
In the first inning, Venom catcher Thomas Farnham stifled one of The Lot’s few threats by nailing a would-be thief trying to steal second.
An inning later, each team used flawless defense to silence the opposing batters. The visitors managed a pair of baserunners in the fourth, but Hunter escaped that jam by coaxing the hitter into a fielder’s choice.
It was quiet until the sixth frame, when both clubs stranded runners Venom reliever Hayden Goveia managed to work out of a jam.
Throughout the seven-inning affair, Tri City failed to advance runners in clutch situations.
In their subsequent game, Fregozo’s squad fell 7-6 to Team Trinity from California. Aiden Gunn pitched a complete game for the Venom, while Gavin Hogencamp and Gabe Graham each smacked home runs.
Meanwhile, the host MHS Thunderbirds were scheduled to play on Saturday afternoon.
