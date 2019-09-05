MOHAVE VALLEY — The River Valley High School Dust Devils will host the Lee Williams High School Volunteers at 3:30 this afternoon at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse in an Arizona Interscholastic Association nonconference football game.
“They are another big team that likes to run the football,” said River Valley head coach Jonathan Clark by text message. “They are more of an option team. ...”
Clark said the 1-1 overall Tigers will feature a “big quarterback.” Tigers quarterback Levi Beckham is “tough to get down,” said the second-year River Valley head coach. Tigers running back Wesley Boyd is “their dude” and Kameron Toms “is a threat at receiver.
“They have big linemen, so our focus had been to match them physically.
“I thought we did a good job last week doing that. Hopefully, we can repeat that effort.”
The AIA 3A West Region Dust Devils are 2-0 after defeating the AIA 4A Grand Canyon Region Mohave High School T-birds at the fieldhouse on Aug. 30.
“(We had) two good days of practice to finish the week,” said Clark before facing the AIA 4A Grand Canyon Region Volunteers. “It’s a lot easier to play fast and physical when you are mentally prepared.
“I feel like we are.”
Dust Devils running back Zach Hammett gained 101 yards on 13 carries with two TDs and he also ran back a kickoff for a 93-yard TD against Mohave.
Left tackle Micheal Dulin, left guard Andrew Cervantes, center Dillan Montgomery, right guard Jake Whalen, and right tackles Austin Sturdivant and Damon Parks have helped pave the way for Hammett.
