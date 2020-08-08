MOHAVE VALLEY — The River Valley High School varsity baseball team, dressed in Tri City Venom attire, stormed back in the fifth — and final — frame for an 8-7 victory over a California squad on Saturday morning. It was the opening affair of a non-district weekend tournament at RVHS.
The visitors, known as The Lot, jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning against Venom starting right-hander Gabe Graham. The Lot doubled its advantage in the following frame.
The host Venom gradually chipped away at the deficit, notching a pair of runs in the third inning, after which they trailed 6-2.
For the home team, Travis Albert took over on the hill and all but stifled The Lot. He was rewarded in the fifth inning, when the Venom tallied a half-dozen runs — thanks to a variety of hits, walks, batters hit by pitch, and three wild pitches. They capped the scoring, after a wild throw on a fielder’s choice, for an 8-6 lead.
The Lot scratched out another run in their final at-bat, but were doomed by a double play and a groundout.
In the second game, head coach Billy Fregozo’s squad fell short, 7-4.
