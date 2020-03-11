BULLHEAD CITY — Colorado River Voltage will hold tryouts from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, March 29, for the 16U Amateur Athletic Union team that will participate in four to eight tournaments throughout the spring and summer. To qualify for this team, the AAU has an age/grade requirement that states: An athlete can be no older than 16 on or before Aug. 31. An athlete who is in the 10th grade as of Oct. 1, 2019, and who is no older than 17 on or before Aug. 31, is eligible to compete in the 16U/10th grade division.
Any such basketball player may show up at the Mohave Accelerated Learning Center high school gym free of charge and participate in tryouts. The event will consist of dribbling, passing, running for speed, shooting and basketball I.Q. to determine the final roster. Players who qualify for the team will need to be registered with AAU and the National Sports ID organizations. Uniforms will be provided. A schedule of tournaments will be determined after the team roster is finalized.
For any additional questions, call Scott Neal at 928-234-2233.
