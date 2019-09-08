BULLHEAD CITY — The Dust Devils entered their third game of the season undefeated.
That was until the visiting Lee Williams High School Volunteers shut out the host River Valley High School Dust Devils 12-0 during the matinee of a doubleheader at the Anderson Auto Group Fieldhouse on Friday afternoon.
“I’m hurting, right now,” said Dust Devils head coach Jonathan Clark after taking his first loss of the season. “We kind of got away from our identity.
“I don’t think I did a very good job coaching this week of practice. I don’t know; we’ve got a bye week next week. Maybe, in my own mind, we started looking forward to the bye week and that kind of thing, and we overlooked a football team that was big and strong.”
The loss dropped the Arizona Interscholastic Association 3A West Region Dust Devils’ record to 2-1 overall, 0-0 in region, and the victory improved the AIA 4A Grand Canyon Region Volunteers’ record to 2-1 overall, 0-1 in region.
The Volunteers made it 6-0 on their first possession when quarterback Levi Beckham tossed a 20-yard TD pass to running back Wesley Boyd, which completed an 11-play, 3-minute, 3-second drive after Lee Williams’ 2-point pass attempt was incomplete.
Dust Devils cornerback Amaro Contreras recorded the first of his two interceptions, which halted a Volunteers drive at 5:49.
During the next drive, the Dust Devils marched the ball to the Volunteers’ 15, but a face-mask penalty defused that effort at the Lee Williams’ 40.
Lee Williams’ offensive execution was not much better than its counterparts.
After the Volunteers moved the ball from their own 40 to the Dust Devils’ 3, their 14-play, 5:24 drive came up empty when River Valley blocked their 30-yard field goal attempt with 6:51 left in the second quarter.
Dust Devils senior Alex Castillo picked up the blocked football and returned it 30 yards, which placed the ball at Lee Williams’ 42.
Two plays later, the Volunteers recovered a Dust Devil fumble at their own 42.
Contreras’ second interception put the ball on the River Valley 18, which was pretty much how the half ended.
Boyd’s 2-yard TD run put the Volunteers ahead 12-0, PAT pass failed, with 5:50 left in the third quarter.
“Coach Clark does a very nice job over there,” Volunteers head coach Patrick O’Boyle said. “They’re very well coached and we were fortunate enough to come out with a win and we’ll take a win any day of the week.”
Volunteers defensive end Donald
DelMonaco recovered a fumble at the Lee Williams’ 9 with 8 minutes left in the fourth quarter, which short-circuited another River Valley scoring chance.
“When it got down into the red zone, we couldn’t push them,” Clark said.
