NEEDLES — Weather already has altered the schedule — and the field of teams — for the annual Route 66 Baseball Tournament that is supposed to be played in Mohave Valley and Needles today through Saturday.
A few teams already have withdrawn because of travel combined with an unfavorable forecast that could have visiting teams arrive to find fields unplayable. Rain is supposed to arrive sometime today; the area is under a flash flood watch through Friday.
Tournament officials have revamped a schedule involving teams that still are expected to attend. That includes hosts Needles and River Valley as well as Mohave and Mohave Accelerated.
The revised schedule, according to Needles High School baseball coach Ken Parker, has the tournament starting at 8 a.m. today, when River Valley faces Central Union in Mohave Valley while Needles takes on the Lobos of Many Farms, Arizona, at Needles.
Other games today involving the local teams: At 10 a.m., Mohave is scheduled to play Central Union of El Centro, California, Field 2 in Mohave Valley. At noon, Mohave plays Southwest El Centro at noon on Field 1 in Mohave Valley; and Needles plays host to Holbrook, Arizona, at 2 p.m.
On Friday, tentatively scheduled games include Mohave against The Meadows at 8 a.m. in Needles; Mohave Accelerated against Central Union at noon in Mohave Valley; Needles against Chino Valley, Arizona, at 2 p.m. at Needles; River Valley against Holbrook at 4 p.m. in Mohave Valley; and MALC against Many Farms, also at 4 p.m. in Mohave Valley.
Saturday, the schedule involving the local teams has Mohave against Many Farms at 8 a.m. in Mohave Valley; MALC against Holtville, California, at 8 a.m. in Needles; River Valley against Pahrump, Nevada, at
10 a.m. in Mohave Valley; MALC against Holbrook at 10 a.m. in Needles; River Valley against Southwest El Centro at noon in Mohave Valley and Needles against Williams, Arizona, at noon in Needles.
