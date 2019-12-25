The four College Football Playoff teams rank in the top five nationally in points per game and yards per game.
For defenses to determine who wins this championship, there might be a turnover here, a sack there and a couple of clutch red-zone stops.
Coaches who faced each team say there are several key matchups that could decide Saturday’s semifinals:
No. 1 LSU (13-0) vs. No. 4 Oklahoma (12-1),
Peach Bowl, 2 p.m.
Line: LSU by 13.5.
WHEN LSU HAS THE BALL: Coaches like to talk about being aggressive offensively. That’s how Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow and the Tigers play.
“Whether it’s by tempo or by play design, they maintain their aggressiveness from play one until the last play of the game,” Mississippi State coach Joe Moorhead said.
The Tigers often have five receivers on the field, relying on their front five to pass protect and Burrow’s decision-making and mobility to avoid pressure. LSU’s top three wide receivers (All-American Ja’Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Terrace Marshall Jr.) each have at least 10 touchdown catches.
Versatile running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (50 catches and 1,290 yards rushing) is used frequently in the passing game as more than just an outlet for Burrow.
“Even when you include the tight end (Thaddeus Moss), all their guys can win the one-on-one matchups,” Moorhead said.
WHEN OKLAHOMA HAS THE BALL: If fans expect a typical fast-paced Big 12 offense, the Sooners might surprise them.
“They are not a high-flying tempo offense. They are pro-style, substitute personnel groupings, call two plays, getting into the right play at the line. As a result they can limit possessions,” Baylor Coach Matt Rhule said.
Oklahoma’s offenses under coach Lincoln Riley always have been balanced and among the best in the country on the ground. With Heisman runner-up Jalen Hurts, the quarterback is now the Sooners’ primary ball carrier. The powerful senior ran for 1,255 yards behind a huge offensive line. Kennedy Brooks is the top tailback. Injuries and suspensions have depleted the depth behind him. Expect a lot of Hurts and Brooks, setting up play-action passes to All-America receiver CeeDee Lamb.
The Sooners don’t have much chance of holding down LSU’s offense without getting a bunch of turnovers. Slowing down the game might be OU’s best bet.
But LSU’s defense is healthier than it’s been all season and their big bodies up front (Glen Logan, Tyler Shelvin and Rashard Lawrence all weigh over 300 pounds) are hard to move.
“They play the odd stack (three-down linemen), really kind of stuff up your interior gaps,” Moorhead said.
No. 2 Ohio State (13-0) vs. No. 3 Clemson (13-0), Fiesta Bowl, 6 p.m.
Line: Clemson by 2.
WHEN OHIO STATE HAS THE BALL: QB Justin Fields (40 touchdown passes and one interception) was a Heisman finalist, but J.K. Dobbins might be the Buckeyes’ offensive MVP.
“He is the catalyst,” Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell said of Dobbins.
Dobbins is tough inside and out and ran for 1,829 and 20 touchdowns. He is effective as a receiver with 17 catches for 200 yards and two scores.
Dobbins will be attacking a Clemson defense that has been overhauled by coordinator Brent Venables this year. The Tigers don’t dominate with their front four as they did last year. The back end of the defense is where the stars are, especially All-American Isaiah Simmons. He is listed as a linebacker but shows up all over the field.
“They’ve evolved to kind of a three-safety defense,” Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. “They blitz a lot of more. They pressure a lot more.”
And they rely on cornerbacks A.J. Terrell and Derion Kendrick to win on the outside against receivers.
The Buckeyes will be the first team this season that can really challenge Clemson with power up front behind All-America guard Wyatt Davis and third-team All-America guard Jonah Jackson.
WHEN CLEMSON HAS THE BALL: The Tigers are making their fifth straight playoff appearance and have won two national titles in the last three years.
Still, this is the best Clemson offense the Tigers have had entering the playoff. The Tigers have gone from solid to elite along the line, led by second-team All-America guard John Simpson and sophomore left tackle Jackson Carman.
“If you ever try to lighten the box now you’re dealing with a great offensive line and Travis Etienne” (1.500 yards rushing and 8.24 per carry), Clawson said.
Heisman finalist Chase Young had 16.5 sacks in 11 games. As teams began scheming to slow down Young, Ohio State moved him around the formation, particularly on third down.
Extra attention on Young means defensive linemen Davon Hamilton and Jashon Cornell have to be handled one-on-one. The Buckeyes challenge will be to get enough pressure to fluster Trevor Lawrence.
“I don’t know that they have another dynamic rush guy,” Fickell said. “They’ve got some really, really good ones.”
Lawrence led Clemson to a national title last year as a freshman. He has pinpoint accuracy and big targets in Tee Higgins and Justyn Ross, both 6-4. The Buckeyes are used to cornerbacks Jeff Okudah, an All-American, and Damon Arnette locking down outside receivers. That might be too much to expect against Clemson, which has confidence in Lawrence to work the middle of the field like few other college quarterbacks do.
RUSSO’S PICK: CLEMSON 42-35.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.