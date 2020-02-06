TUCSON (AP) — Josh Green dove onto the floor and wrestled the loose ball away from a group of players before flipping it to Nico Mannion, who quickly fired another pass to Zeke Nnaji, wide open for the easy dunk.
Three Arizona freshmen. One more impressive play that shows how these Wildcats keep getting better.
Mannion scored 20 points, Nnaji and Green each added 18 and No. 23 Arizona held on for an 85-80 win over Southern Cal on Thursday night.
“We’re still 18, 19 years old, so we’re still getting comfortable playing this game in college,” Mannion said. “It’s all still pretty new for us. But the more games we have, the more comfortable we get and all three of us work really hard.”
Arizona (16-6, 6-3 Pac-12) has won five of its past six and was in full control for most of this one until the final minutes.
The Wildcats led by as many as 20 during the second half, pushing to a 63-43 advantage with 12:55 remaining. USC slowly chipped away and pulled within 83-80 with five seconds left on a 3-pointer by Jonah Mathews, but Mannion responded with a pair of free throws to stop the rally.
“They’re a good team obviously and it’s not easy to play a full 40 minutes of defense,” Mannion said. “We slipped up a little. We weren’t as locked in as we should have been and they hit some good shots.”
Said Arizona coach Sean Miller: “We have a very young group. We have a group with a lot to learn. We’re very fortunate to win tonight.”
Mannion scored 12 of his points on free throws. Nnaji grabbed
11 rebounds.
USC (17-6, 6-4) has lost back-to-back games for the first time this season. The Trojans were led by freshman Onyeka Okongwu with 23 points. Daniel Utomi added 22. USC lost despite shooting 28 of 56 (50%) from the field.
Two of USC’s usual starters — Mathews and forward Nick Rakocevic — didn’t start the game because of what the school called a “violation of team rules.” They both checked in at the first timeout with 13:37 left in the first half with USC trailing 12-9.
Arizona led 43-33 at halftime and was led by Green’s 12 points, including three impressive dunks.
“He was flying around tonight, had great energy,” Mannion said. “He had a few steals, got out in transition and that’s where he’s best.”
