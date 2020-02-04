BULLHEAD CITY — You can’t pass a basketball around town without hitting somebody who knows Pat “Woody” Woodburn.
That’s partly because, as coach of the Mohave High School varsity boys in 2005-06, he won an Arizona 4A championship less than a year after taking over the team.
Woodburn’s reputation precedes him because he also has coached basketball at Laughlin, Needles and River Valley high schools.
But the mentor — who is serving as co-coach of the Mohave High School varsity girls team — is well-known and appreciated around Mohave Valley chiefly because of his fun-loving, infectious personality.
Just ask brothers Corey and Dave Heath, both of whom met Woodburn at the Matador Shootout basketball tournament during the 1990s, when he brought teams down from Canada to participate.
“He is incredibly optimistic and positive,” said Dave, who served as scorekeeper at the Matador tourney and whose father Joe (a retired sportswriter among other professions) was in charge of the event. “Woody makes everything about basketball fun.”
Corey echoed that positive vibe and pointed out, “His Canadian teams were always really competitive; you could tell he was a great coach.”
So much so that, when Woodburn and his wife, Linda, visited Bullhead City circa 2005, he was offered the job of Mohave High School’s varsity boys team. He accepted, thanks in part to a three-year work visa.
Why did a couple from Ontario ultimately decide to spend six months in the Southwest?
“My wife always wanted to live in the desert,” said Woodburn, whose academic background is in special education. “I love the excitement here, especially around Laughlin and Las Vegas.”
As is the case with most native Canadians, Woodburn played hockey as a kid, but it wasn’t long before his attention turned to the hardwood, courtesy of his basketball-oriented sister. Eventually, he was skilled enough to play point guard at a college in Ontario, where “I loved to shoot baskets during the winter.”
Such passion enabled Woodburn to transition seamlessly into coaching, where he put his indelible stamp on the game — which led to an extensive excursion into Bullhead City and vicinity.
After his visa expired along with the job at MHS, Laughlin High School pursued Woodburn and hired him to coach its boys varsity team in 2009-10. That endeavor didn’t result in another championship but a much-improved squad that reached .500 after being winless the previous season.
Woodburn earned similar success at Needles High School in California from 2015-2018, proving that no matter which state or country he teaches basketball in, there’s a common dominator.
“He has a vast wealth of knowledge,” said Dave Heath, who serves as superintendent of Bullhead City Parks & Recreation. “I’ve learned so much from him.”
That’s one of the many reasons Corey Heath asked Woodburn to help the Mohave girls before this season.
“Woody has seen so much basketball, he can always put things into perspective,” Corey Heath said in reference to the current Lady Thunderbirds, who are flirting with .500 and whose roster includes no seniors.
Before the season tipped off, Corey Heath had told Woodburn, “Let’s turn this team around. Maybe we can change the culture.”
To that end, Woodburn said the coaches are “getting it the way we want it, dreaming of the possibility of qualifying for state (playoffs).”
“When this season ends, I will encourage the girls to practice during the summer and work harder,” Woodburn added. “I’ve told them, ‘If you get better, more people will come watch.’ ”
Speaking of high school basketball’s off-season: Every April, Woodburn returns to Canada, where he remains loyal to the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs.
Nevertheless, Woodburn can’t get enough of Mohave County, sports notwithstanding.
“There are a lot of good people here,” he said. “The Heath family changed my life.”
The feeling is mutual. Despite his on-court success, it’s clear that Woodburn’s value goes far beyond the hardwood.
“Coach Woody is definitely a family friend,” said Corey.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.