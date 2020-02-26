MOHAVE VALLEY — When it comes to River Valley High School’s track and field team, youth will be served.
“We are very young,” said coach Jonathan Clark, who also mentors the Dust Devil boys basketball and football squads. “Our roster has a lot of first-year athletes, so this is going to be a year of great growth. The majority of our track team is made up of freshmen and sophomores.”
That fact hasn’t dampened his optimism about running into post-season action.
“I feel as if we have a great chance to get a few kids into state, even though we are young,” Clark said prior to River Valley’s first 2020 meet, which took place Wednesday at Lake Havasu.
“Our best thrower is going to be Micheal Dulin, with his best event being discus,” he said. “Dulin threw 115 feet last year, so we hope to get him around 130 feet by the end of this year.”
The coach asserted that senior Sam Zeglar-Evans, junior Chris Galves and sophomore Ryan Matteson all have a shot to qualify for state in the 100 or 200 meters — or both.
“Richard Vega will be another possibility once he becomes eligible,” Clark said, explaining the student will miss half of this season due to a transfer rule with the Arizona Interscholastic Association. “He was very close to qualifying for long jump last year, and I expect he will get in this season.”
Elsewhere, the Dust Devils’ roster appears lightning-quick but relatively depleted.
“We have two solid female sprinters,” Clark said in reference to sophomores Nina Dowling and Fiona Wheatcroft. “Aside from that, our girls team is thin, only five strong. Nina is a long and triple jumper as well as a sprinter, while Fiona focuses on the 100 and 200.”
The team’s pair of hurdlers are junior Amaro Contrares and sophomore Cayden Browne.
Additional participants include Samantha Adams, Lexus Anderson, Aalyssa Castaneda, Sarahi Gingrich, Jadin Bishop, Aandre Castenada, Andrew Cervantes, Seth Christy, Daniel Contrares, Darwin Cruz, Skyler Dieter, Dillon Eaton, Cody Fite, Yair Flores, Connor Gerard, Vincent Harrison, Jeremy Julius, Deshaun Mack, Dillan Montgomery, Rivelino Pacheco, Vincent Placarte, Tanner Sipes, Johnny Walema and Ty Williams.
“My hope is that as the season progresses, we will become more and more competitive,” said Clark.
