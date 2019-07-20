City Council read a list of “talking points” supporting their decision to declare Needles a Second Amendment Sanctuary City during the regular meeting of July 9. Each councilor present read a portion; Mayor Jeff Williams read for Clayton Hazlewood, who was absent. The points, with very minor editing, are reproduced below from a printed list provided. - ed.
• The City Council of Needles has taken an oath to support and defend the Constitution of the United States just like many elected officials. We believe that these are not empty words, but something that we are charged to do on behalf of our citizens. Because of this oath and the ever increasing state restrictions on lawful gun owners, the City Council feels it necessary to take a stand for our citizens in providing protections for their constitutional rights and specifically their rights under the Second Amendment.
• The Supreme Court has recognized the right of individuals to keep and bear arms in the case of “The District of Columbia v(ersus) Heller.” It is concerning to us and our constituents that the state of California continues to advance legislation and laws that would minimize, limit, and in the case of the city of Needles, cripple the ability of our citizens and those coming to our city to exercise their constitutional rights fully.
• Under the most recent Prop(osition) 63 laws, residents of Needles can no longer cross over the California border into our neighboring state to purchase ammunition. Online purchases are also prohibited. There is no place to purchase ammunition in Needles, so residents must drive three hours round tip in order to lawfully purchase ammunition for their firearms. Ammunition is essential and necessary to the exercise of the right to keep and bear arms and these excessive restraints on the purchase and transfer of ammunition heavily burden our core Second Amendment rights.
• Preventing lawful commerce between the states is also a violation of the Commerce Clause. California is preventing people from purchasing ammunition in Arizona and carrying it back over the border into California unless the ammunition vendor in Arizona essentially incorporates in California. We believe these types of restrictions on out-of-state businesses is unconstitutional and impermissibly impedes commerce between the city of Needles and nearby cities in neighboring states. These restrictions have a direct impact on the people of Needles because they must travel outside of the city in order to purchase ammunition. They have two choices: go into the neighboring state just across the river, or drive hours to get to the next nearest ammunition dealer.
• California’s overly restrictive laws infringe upon law abiding citizens’ access to ammunition. These laws make our community less safe and seek to criminalize lawful activity while doing nothing to stop violence.
• The concealed carry laws in California are another hardship for communities on the border like Needles. We have people that come back and forth across the border to do business. We are literally sister communities on either side of the Colorado River and people cannot carry a lawful firearm, which is recognized in Arizona, into California. This is preventing profitable commerce for our city. Needles may be more convenient, but because of the concealed carry restrictions, people just go around us.
• Other cities like Los Angeles and San Francisco have declared themselves sanctuary cities for those entering the county illegally and they pick and choose what laws they will follow. Everyone just goes along with it and there is no outcry from state officials. We are working to protect the constitutional rights of our residents and those that travel here. That should carry even more weight when it comes right down to it. We just want to make it easier for those living here to get access to the ammunition they need and for visitors to stop here with their legal firearms and ammunition, without worry of violating any laws. The governor and legislature just did not consider communities like Needles when they ushered in these new laws, so we are asking that they consider us now.
